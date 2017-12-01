8 things to do in the Clarence Valley

Monica Tropanga will be performing at the Alumny Creek Reserve Christmas carols.

Halfway Creek Christmas Markets

WHEN: Sunday, 8.30am-12.30pm

WHERE: Corner of the Pacific Highway and Kungala Rd

DETAILS: Halfway Creek Hall Market is a great place to stop during a Sunday drive, bringing you a wide variety of stalls, and some delicious morning teas to serve at an affordable $5 indoors and outdoors. Contact Liz 66494432 or Lois at 0427492060 for more information.

Book signing

WHEN: Saturday, 10am-12pm

WHERE: Book Warehouse, Yamba Shopping Fair

DETAILS: Grafton author Claire Aman will be hosting the release of her latest book Bird Country, a collection of short stories inspired by the life throughout the Clarence Valley. She will be giving out signed copies on Saturday out the front of Yamba Book Warehouse.

Author Claire Aman with a copy of her book she will launch locally on Tuesday.

Carols in the Park

WHEN: Today, 5.30pm to 8.30pm

WHERE: Woombah Recreation Reserve

DETAILS: 'Tis the season to be jolly in Woombah with Rotary club ham raffles, sausage sizzle, snacks and glow sticks for sale.

Christmas dance

WHEN: December 3, 1pm

WHERE: Iluka Bowls Club

DETAILS: Enjoy old time and new vogue dancing this weekend with a Christmas theme for $2. Put on your dancing shoes on Sunday, and don't forget to bring a plate.

Toy run

WHEN: Sunday, 8.45am

WHERE: Market Square, Duke Street Grafton

DETAILS: Decorate your motorbike in a Christmas theme as best as you can, and you could be up to win a prize for the best decorated Christmas bike. Then, parade down Prince St and Dobie St then proceeding to Coutts Crossing Tavern via Clarence Way, Whiteman Creek, Waterview Heights, Shannon Creek Dam before heading to the Tavern for a free sausage sizzle lunch to help raise money for the Salvation Army.

Contact Gail at 0428434459 and Alan at 0407944219 for more information.

Lynnsay Fryer is organising a toy run for the Salvation Army this year. Katherine Morris

Iluka Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Iluka Sports Oval

DETIALS: Don't miss out on your opportunity to enjoy and buy locally inspired arts, crafts, woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally produced soaps, cakes preservatives and more at the Iluka Markets this weekend.

Alumny Creek carols

WHEN: Saturday, 5.30pm-9.00pm

WHERE: Alumny Creek Reserve, Lawrence Rd

DETAILS: The Rotary Club of Grafton and Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus are commencing carols by candlelight at Almuny Creek Reserve. Christmas songs will be performed by the orchestra and chorus. Former Play School host Monica Trapaga will be preforming with the orchestra on the night. Prime Possum will be visiting the kids from the north pole throughout the night and there will be a variety of food and drink stalls open for dinner. Buses travelling to and from Almuny Creek, leaving and returning Market Square and the centre of Skinner Street, South Grafton from 4pm onwards.

Village Marketplace

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Glenreagh Hall

DETAILS: Experience the countryside and the old-fashioned village marketplace Glenreagh with baked goodies, locally grown produce, arts and crafts up and many bargains.