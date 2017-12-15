8 things to do in the Clarence

Carols in the Park
WHEN:Friday, 7.15pm
WHERE:Yamba Presbyterian Church, 2 Freeburn St
DETAILS:This free carols event is open to the whole community. There is a free sausage sizzle from 7.15pm and the carols begin at 8pm. More details are online at www.ypc.org.au.
Carols Under the Stars
WHEN:Sunday, 4pm
WHERE:Maclean Showground
DETAILS:New Life Church is holding the Carols Under the Stars this Sunday in Maclean.
The free event is for the whole community, so bring your family and a blanket and enjoy the carols under the stars.
Markets start at 4pm, with local acts performing on stage between 5pm and 7pm, with the carols kicking of after that.
There is a rumour Santa might visit too.
Carols on the Grass
WHEN:Saturday, 6.30pm
WHERE:Connect Church, Wharf St, South Grafton
DETAILS:Enjoy your favourite Christmas carols at the Carols on the Grass. Bring a picnic rug and nibbles, but enjoy a free barbecue and kids entertainment. Carols kick off at 5.15pm.
GDSC kids Christmas Party
WHEN:Saturday
WHERE:Grafton District Services Club
DETAILS:Enjoy the kids Christmas party with loads of activities including jumping castles, bubble football, wipeout, face painting and a visit from Santa. Tickets are $5.50 and are available from reception.
Santa boat
WHEN:Saturday, from 7pm
WHERE:Corcoran Park, Grafton 7pm, South Grafton Marina 7.45pm, Crown Hotel, Grafton 8pm
DETAILS:The man in the big red suit will be in Grafton and South Grafton, visiting all the children who venture out to meet him.
Santa has teamed up with the State Emergency Services, who will monitor his trip down the Clarence River.
Wooli family day markets
WHEN:Saturday, 10am to 3pm
WHERE:Wooli Sports Oval
DETAILS:Enjoy a variety of stores including homemade goods, produce, food stalls, ham raffles, face painting, jumping castle and masseuse and much, much more.
You can also grab a selfie with Wooli's surfing Santa.
Showground Markets
WHEN:Saturday
WHERE:Grafton Showground
DETAILS:Enjoy a wide variety of stalls with jewellery, produce, food, plants, homemade goods and more. Don't miss the Grafton poultry club's poultry sale, cage birds and more.
Ashby Markets
WHEN:Sunday
WHERE:Ashby Community Hall
DETAILS:Stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes, slices, second-hand goods and the arts and crafts of talented locals. If you get peckish, the community centre canteen has some delicious food.