8 things to do in the Clarence

The Grafton SES decorated sleigh boat that will take Santa on his yearly trip down the Clarence. Adam Hourigan

Carols in the Park

WHEN:

Friday, 7.15pm

WHERE:

Yamba Presbyterian Church, 2 Freeburn St

DETAILS:

This free carols event is open to the whole community. There is a free sausage sizzle from 7.15pm and the carols begin at 8pm. More details are online at www.ypc.org.au.

Carols Under the Stars

WHEN:

Sunday, 4pm

WHERE:

Maclean Showground

DETAILS:

New Life Church is holding the Carols Under the Stars this Sunday in Maclean.

The free event is for the whole community, so bring your family and a blanket and enjoy the carols under the stars.

Markets start at 4pm, with local acts performing on stage between 5pm and 7pm, with the carols kicking of after that.

There is a rumour Santa might visit too.

Carols on the Grass

WHEN:

Saturday, 6.30pm

WHERE:

Connect Church, Wharf St, South Grafton

DETAILS:

Enjoy your favourite Christmas carols at the Carols on the Grass. Bring a picnic rug and nibbles, but enjoy a free barbecue and kids entertainment. Carols kick off at 5.15pm.

GDSC kids Christmas Party

WHEN:

Saturday

WHERE:

Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS:

Enjoy the kids Christmas party with loads of activities including jumping castles, bubble football, wipeout, face painting and a visit from Santa. Tickets are $5.50 and are available from reception.

Santa boat

WHEN:

Saturday, from 7pm

WHERE:

Corcoran Park, Grafton 7pm, South Grafton Marina 7.45pm, Crown Hotel, Grafton 8pm

DETAILS:

The man in the big red suit will be in Grafton and South Grafton, visiting all the children who venture out to meet him.

Santa has teamed up with the State Emergency Services, who will monitor his trip down the Clarence River.

Wooli family day markets

WHEN:

Saturday, 10am to 3pm

WHERE:

Wooli Sports Oval

DETAILS:

Enjoy a variety of stores including homemade goods, produce, food stalls, ham raffles, face painting, jumping castle and masseuse and much, much more.

You can also grab a selfie with Wooli's surfing Santa.

Showground Markets

WHEN:

Saturday

WHERE:

Grafton Showground

DETAILS:

Enjoy a wide variety of stalls with jewellery, produce, food, plants, homemade goods and more. Don't miss the Grafton poultry club's poultry sale, cage birds and more.

Ashby Markets

WHEN:

Sunday

WHERE:

Ashby Community Hall

DETAILS:

Stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes, slices, second-hand goods and the arts and crafts of talented locals. If you get peckish, the community centre canteen has some delicious food.