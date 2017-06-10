17°
8 things to do this June long weekend

10th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
40th Grafton Truck Show is on this weekend
40th Grafton Truck Show is on this weekend

40 years of trucking

WHEN: Saturday, from 10am

WHERE: Prince St and Clarence River Jockey Club

DETAILS: Enjoy the 40 years of Trucking parade down Prince St at 10am on Saturday.

Following the parade, there will be an afternoon of big rigs, free kids' activities, horse racing and skydivers at the Clarence River Jockey Club in conjunction with the Ulmarra 'Chip In' Cup Day.

Grafton boy Adam Eckersley will also be performing.

For more information, check out the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club on Facebook.

Greef Mini X Cup

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Dinjerra Road, Glenugie

DETAILS: This year's Mini X Cup is going to be bigger and better than ever. Now the biggest pit bike racing event on the Australian Racing Calendar.

Races will kick off in the morning.

Go Art Exhibition

WHEN: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

WHERE: Grafton High School Multi Purpose Centre

DETAILS: This June long weekend, you can experience the best art the Clarence Valley and wider community have to offer with artists and students exhibiting their work together.

You'll also have the opportunity to purchase artworks from the exhibition.

On Saturday and Sunday, the exhibition is open from 9am to 5pm, and on Monday, it's open 9am to 3pm.

For more information, head to the Go Art tab on the Grafton High School website.

Clarence River Masters Carnival

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Yamba community pool

DETAILS: Over 125 swimmers from 22 clubs will be heading to Yamba this weekend for this Queen's Birthday weekend event.

Spectators are invited to watch on both Saturday and Sunday with a presentation to be held on Sunday night for members, guests and visitors.

Maclean Campdraft

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Maclean Showground

DETAILS: Get ready for a weekend of excitement as the Maclean Show Society holds its annual campdraft.

For the full list of events, head to the Maclean Show Society's Facebook page.

Magpies play Devils

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Yamba Sports Complex

DETAILS: The Lower Clarence Magpies are set to replay the washed out NRRRL Round One match against Byrone Bay Red Devils.

All the action begins at 10.45am when the women's league tag team take on the Byron Bay Devils. First grade kicks off at 2.45pm.

Hillclimb State Championship

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: 262 Clarence Way, Mountain View

DETAILS: This week, the Grafton Sporting Car Club will host the NSW Hillclimb Championship State Round.

Print exhibition

WHEN: Until June 22

WHERE: Ferry Park, Maclean

DETAILS: Printmaker Jan Armstrong is the artist of the month at Ferry Park during June.

Jan is showing original lino cuts, mono prints, printed cards, bags - some handpainted and some printed.

