Entertainment

8 things to do this week...

A view from the hill of the Yamba Hot Rod Run.
A view from the hill of the Yamba Hot Rod Run. Caitlan Charles

JaccaRockWiz

WHEN: November 10, 17, 18 at 7.30pm and November 12, 19 at 2pm

WHERE: Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton

DETAILS:

What year was the name Grafton officially recognised? This could be one of the questions you need to answer at the JaccaRocWiz. Featuring Jordy Smith and Jimm Woodley your hosts and the house band JacaDaka. Not to mention a special local guest each night.

 

Wigging out for cancer

WHEN: Saturday, 9am

WHERE: Braunstone Community Hall, corner of Orara Way and Braunstone Rd

DETAILS:

Help raise funds for the Grafton Wig Library at their fundraiser this weekend.

There will be raffles, cake stalls, craft, lucky door prizes and games. Prizes for the best wig and costume.

In the evening there will be a pamper night with entertainment.

Come out with a friend or two for a great morning of laughs and a delicious morning tea.

For more information, contact Sharon on

0427 425 030.

 

Relay for Life garage sale

WHEN: Saturday, 7am

WHERE: Goodstart Early Learning Centre, 58 Duke Street, Grafton

DETAILS:

The Goodstart Early Learning Relay for Life team are holding a car boot style garage sale. It's $10 for a car space, and that money goes directly to Relay for Life.

There will also be a 100 club, barbecue and drinks available. Head down to help support the Good Start Early Learning Centre team.

 

Honey and Knives

WHEN: Sunday, 2.30pm

WHERE: Iron's and Craig, Yamba

DETAILS:

Enjoy an afternoon of beautiful music from the five-piece folkgrass band Honey and Knives. Enjoy a few beers and a barbecue. $12 entry.

 

Clarence Valley Sports Award

WHEN: Saturday, 6pm

WHERE: Yamba Golf and Country Club

DETAILS:

Celebrate the outstanding sporting achievements of Clarence Valley's best senior and junior athletes at the 4th Annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards presented by The Daily Examiner and Grafton Shoppingworld. This year's event will feature former NRL player Danny Wicks and Yamba ironwoman Alyce Bennett as special guests.

 

Foundation Day

WHEN: Sunday, 7am

WHERE: Lawrence Golf and Sports Club

DETAILS:

Come and help the Lawrence Golf and Sports Club celebrate their foundation day.

Cost is $15 for members and $20 for visitors and includes a barbecue after 1pm. Enjoy a round of golf, croquet or indoor bowls or bocci. There are huge prizes to be won.

For more information, contact the club captain on 0439 009 445.

 

Yamba Rod Run

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: The streets of Yamba

DETAILS:

Every year Yamba plays host to the hot rod enthusiasts and this year is is no different. Some splendidly restored modern and vintage rods can be seen tootling around Yamba streets adding an extra layer of colour to the sun and surf.

 

Trivia night

WHEN: Saturday, 7am

WHERE: Cowper Catholic Church Hall

DETAILS:

The Clarence Valley Catholic Parish is hosting a trivia night at the Cowper Catholic Church Hall this weekend. Cost is $10 a head, with tables of eight. Get your table organised for a fun night out. BYO drinks and nibbles, supper will be provided.

Contact the parish office on 6643 9017 to book.

