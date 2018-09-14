8 things to do this week

Circus Rio is inspired by Carnivale time in Rio.

Circus Rio is inspired by Carnivale time in Rio. CONTRIBUTED

Pirate Park playground consultation

WHEN: Saturday, 10am to 2pm

WHERE: Alex Bell Park, South Grafton

DETAILS: Clarence Valley Council is holding a community consultation day on site at Alex Bell Park, Riverside Drive, South Grafton to talk about what the community would like in an upgrade of the equipment. There will be a treasure hunt and the best-dressed pirate costume competition will have prizes.

Drought Appeal Fundraiser

WHEN: Tuesday 6.15pm.

WHERE: 13 Coldstream St, Yamba.

DETAILS: Yamba Cinema, Yamba Chamber of Commerce and Yamba Rotary present the North Coast's premier screening of Ladies in Black. Beverages and nibbles on arrival, pre movie entertainment by 2 Way Street. Tickets $30 each. Tickets are limited and allocated seating so buy your tickets early to get your favourite seat. Book at Yamba Cinema online or phone 6646 3430.

Maclean Public School P&C Community Spring Fair

WHEN: Sunday 9am-1pm.

WHERE: Maclean Public School, Woodford St, Maclean.

DETAILS: The whole community is invited to join Maclean Public School for a fun filled day out for the whole family. Local stall holders, inflatable rides, delicious homebaked goods, coffee van and live performances from around the community. There's also stacks of goodies to be won.

Peter Rabbit screening

WHEN: Friday, 6pm.

WHERE: Big 4 Saltwater Caravan Park.

DETAILS: Join Palmers Island Public School for its fundraiser for new playground equipment.

Tickets are available from the school for $5, with no tickets on the night. Ticket includes one sausage sizzle and a hot chocolate.

There will be extra food available.

Don't forget to bring blankets and a pillow.

Circus Rio

WHEN: Kicks off this weekend

WHERE: Grafton Showground

DETAILS: Based on the electric atmosphere of Rio de Janeiro's Carnivale, then travelling around the world, Circus Rio is a performance that celebrates the capability of the human form through colour, dance, music and life.

The Circus Rio cafe and giant inflatables kids disco opens one hour before every show, arrive early for extra fun.

Tickets are available from their website.

Vickie's support night

WHEN: Wednesday

WHERE: Jacaranda Hotel

DETAILS: Help raise money to support Vickie through a tough time at this Girls Night. Cost is $20 per head, which covers your meal.

There will be cocktails and raffles on the night with a wishing well.

Get your tickets from the Jacaranda Hotel today.

Grafton Showground Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Grafton Showground

DETAILS: At these markets there is a wide variety of stalls including all kinds of poultry, cage birds, clothing, plants, jewellery, home-made cakes, produce, handicrafts, woodwork, second hand goods, bric-a-brac, coffee, food, and more.

Ashby Community Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Ashby Community Centre

DETAILS: Stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes, slices, second hand goods and the arts and crafts of talented locals.

If you get peckish, the community centre canteen has some delicious food.