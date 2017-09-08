8 things to do this weekend in the Clarence Valley

Jacaranda Queen Candidate Rachael Noakes and her sister Emma read the book Emma wrote about Jacaranda time to help raise money for Rachael.

Long Gone Lonesome Cowgirls

WHEN: Friday, Saturday, Sunday

WHERE: Pelican Playhouse

DETAILS: The story of Vicki and Rae, two women living in a small country town in outback Queensland during the 1960s. When free-spirited wild-girl Rae is stranded by her cowboy husband in the small town of Sturt, she lands at the front door of Vicki, a church going country housewife. The pair are chalk and cheese. But when they discover a shared love for country music, a friendship begins that takes them through the ups and downs of life.

Friday and Saturday shows are from 7.30pm and Sundays from 2pm. Tickets are $20, and $15 for concession.

Roman Rudnytsky

WHEN: Friday

WHERE: Clarence Valley Conservatorium

DETAILS: American concert pianist Roman Rudnystky, who has performed in over 95 countries, is bringing his performance to the Clarence Valley for one night only.

Tickets are $25 for adults and concession and $5 for children.

Family Fun Day

WHEN: Saturday, 10am

WHERE: Big River Gym OOSH

DETAILS: Jacaranda Queen Candidate Rachael Noakes is holding her Family Fun Day this weekend. With face painting, jumping castles, a petting zoo and more, there is something fun for everyone.

Cost is $10 per child up to 18, $5 per adult and kids under 12 are free.

Rachael will also be launching the book written by her sister Emma called My Favourite Thing About Jacaranda as part of her fundraising efforts for the festival.

Magpies finals

WHEN: Saturday, from 9am

WHERE: Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino

DETAILS: The Clarence Coast Magpies U10s, U11s, U13s and U14s will be taking on the finals in Casino this weekend. Head along to support the juniors.

Kitchen, bathroom and laundry DIY

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Bunnings Grafton

DETAILS: Learn the ins and outs of doing your own bathroom, laundry and kitchen at Bunnings this week. Sessions are held at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm. Get in touch with Bunnings Grafton for more information.

Maclean Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Carpark near Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Enjoy a morning of stalls full of jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce and more. Head down with the family, or enjoy a stroll on your own with lots of great things on offer.

Grafton Horse Driving Trials

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Hawthorne Park, South Grafton

DETAILS: Interstate and NSW drivers will meet at Hawthorne Park in Grafton to compete in a Horse Driving Trials event - a slightly abbreviated version of a Carriage Driving Event. Each driver will be looking to improve their performance with the long-term aim of making national level competition and with luck, perhaps even international competition.

High tea at the GDSC

WHEN: Sunday, 2.30pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS: Enjoy a high tea to help raise money for the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter. Rockmans Prince St will be putting on a fashion parade, there will be live music, raffles, a tombola and lucky door prices. Tickets are $15 or $120 for a table of 8 and are available form the GDSC.