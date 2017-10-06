8 things to do this weekend in the Clarence Valley

Harwood bowler Jacob McMahon during day 1 of the CRCA Premier League cricket grad final between Harwood and Brothers at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 25th March, 2017.

Harwood bowler Jacob McMahon during day 1 of the CRCA Premier League cricket grad final between Harwood and Brothers at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 25th March, 2017. Debrah Novak

Folk Session

WHEN: Saturday, 1pm

WHERE: Good Intent Hotel, South Grafton

DETAILS: Join a few like-minded people for a contemporary folk session. There is no meal service until after 5pm so feel free to bring along nibbles. There will be song books available to use so bring along your acoustic instruments and get involved.

Trash and Treasure

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Squatters Rest, Tucabia

DETAILS: Enjoy homemade gifts, bric-a-brac, homemade cakes and biscuits, locally made jewellery, fruit and vegetables, plants and much more with something for the whole family at the Trash and Treasure Markets.

Maclean Country Music

WHEN: Sunday, 1-5pm

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: Come on down to Maclean Country Music this Sunday at the Maclean Bowling Club. Everyone is welcome, including walk up artists. Inquiries to Doreen on 66452203.

Monday Funday

WHEN: Monday, 1pm

WHERE: Yamba Bowling Club

DETAILS: Starting from this Monday, a social tenpin or mini golf fun day will begin. Turn up on your own or bring a friend and have a great time.

Coledale Hall markets

WHEN: Saturday, 9am

WHERE: Coledale Hall, Coledale Rd

DETAILS: Help the Coledale community raise money for the maintenance of the halls. There will be an auction, from 10.30am with a gold coin donation for buyers. There will also be trash and treasure markets, carbooters, and produce available from 9am. If you'd like to take part in the market, you can get in touch with the organisers here: charlie.burns@bigpond.com.

Glenreagh Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Glenreagh Hall

DETAILS: At the Village Market Place you can get your hands on locally grown produce, home-baked goodies, arts and crafts and find a bargain on the white elephant stalls. Refreshments are available and the markets run in all weather.

Edwin Wilson

WHEN: Wednesday, 10.30am

WHERE: Grafton Library

DETAILS: Join poet and author Edwin Wilson as he regales us with tales of Grafton during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

His latest book "Lord Nelson, Uncle Oliver and I” is the culmination of years of research on Grafton local Frank Nelson (aka Oliver Bainbridge) fuelled by stories told during childhood visits with his great-aunt in Grafton.

CRCA Premier League

WHEN: Saturday, 1pm

WHERE: Ellem Oval, Harwood Oval, Lower Fisher Park

DETAILS: After a long winter's hibernation, the Clarence River Cricket Association Premier League competition makes a big return to the crease this weekend.

The familiar whack of leather on willow will be heard loud and clear with action at both ends of the Clarence River. Brothers will host Tucabia-Copmanhurst at Ellem Oval, Harwood will host South Services at Harwood Oval and Coutts Crossing will host Westlawn at Lower Fisher Park.