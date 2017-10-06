8 things to do this weekend in the Clarence Valley

Folk Session
WHEN: Saturday, 1pm
WHERE: Good Intent Hotel, South Grafton
DETAILS: Join a few like-minded people for a contemporary folk session. There is no meal service until after 5pm so feel free to bring along nibbles. There will be song books available to use so bring along your acoustic instruments and get involved.
Trash and Treasure
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: Squatters Rest, Tucabia
DETAILS: Enjoy homemade gifts, bric-a-brac, homemade cakes and biscuits, locally made jewellery, fruit and vegetables, plants and much more with something for the whole family at the Trash and Treasure Markets.
Maclean Country Music
WHEN: Sunday, 1-5pm
WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club
DETAILS: Come on down to Maclean Country Music this Sunday at the Maclean Bowling Club. Everyone is welcome, including walk up artists. Inquiries to Doreen on 66452203.
Monday Funday
WHEN: Monday, 1pm
WHERE: Yamba Bowling Club
DETAILS: Starting from this Monday, a social tenpin or mini golf fun day will begin. Turn up on your own or bring a friend and have a great time.
Coledale Hall markets
WHEN: Saturday, 9am
WHERE: Coledale Hall, Coledale Rd
DETAILS: Help the Coledale community raise money for the maintenance of the halls. There will be an auction, from 10.30am with a gold coin donation for buyers. There will also be trash and treasure markets, carbooters, and produce available from 9am. If you'd like to take part in the market, you can get in touch with the organisers here: charlie.burns@bigpond.com.
Glenreagh Markets
WHEN: Saturday
WHERE: Glenreagh Hall
DETAILS: At the Village Market Place you can get your hands on locally grown produce, home-baked goodies, arts and crafts and find a bargain on the white elephant stalls. Refreshments are available and the markets run in all weather.
Edwin Wilson
WHEN: Wednesday, 10.30am
WHERE: Grafton Library
DETAILS: Join poet and author Edwin Wilson as he regales us with tales of Grafton during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
His latest book "Lord Nelson, Uncle Oliver and I” is the culmination of years of research on Grafton local Frank Nelson (aka Oliver Bainbridge) fuelled by stories told during childhood visits with his great-aunt in Grafton.
CRCA Premier League
WHEN: Saturday, 1pm
WHERE: Ellem Oval, Harwood Oval, Lower Fisher Park
DETAILS: After a long winter's hibernation, the Clarence River Cricket Association Premier League competition makes a big return to the crease this weekend.
The familiar whack of leather on willow will be heard loud and clear with action at both ends of the Clarence River. Brothers will host Tucabia-Copmanhurst at Ellem Oval, Harwood will host South Services at Harwood Oval and Coutts Crossing will host Westlawn at Lower Fisher Park.