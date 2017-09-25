8 things to do this weekend

Adventurethon's Joel Savage at the waterfall on a recent reconnaissance trip to the Upper Clarence.

TAFE Music Graduation Party

WHEN: Friday 6.30pm, free.

WHERE: Roches Hotel, Grafton.

DETAILS: See students' bands and support acts come together to showcase their musical skills as outfits Twang, Violet Skies, Richie and the Wrecked Angles, Salty Dogs plus more take to the stage for a great night of free live music.

Outdoor Cinema and Twilight Markets

WHEN: Friday, from 4pm.

WHERE: Grafton Showground.

DETAILS: Enjoy a family-friendly evening with a free showing of Disney's Moana, a jumping castle, laser tag, sand wizard, face painting and markets.

Adventurethon Demolish

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday.

WHERE: Bom Bom Forest, Upper Clarence River

DETAILS: Adventurethon Demolish will be unleashed on the Clarence Valley for the first time this weekend.

The event will feature an amazing tour of the area, taking in some challenging but fun mountain biking, adventure running, and paddling over two days. Bring your family or mates and settle in for some great camping and entertainment with seriously easy logistics and a warm, country atmosphere.

Celebrating 50 Years of Schaeffer House

WHEN: Sunday, 2pm to 4pm.

WHERE: Schaeffer House, Fitzroy St, Grafton.

DETAILS: It will be 50 years since Grafton City Council purchased Schaeffer House and handed it over to the Clarence River Historical Society.

Schaeffer House, once the home of Grafton's first city architect, is now a museum run by the Clarence River Historical Society Inc. BELINDA SCOTT.

Celebrate with them this weekend with their open house, afternoon tea will be provided.

SES Meet and Greet

WHEN: Sunday, 10am to 1pm.

WHERE: Coldstream St, Ulmarra.

New Ulmarra SES controller Wally Bridle. Adam Hourigan Photography

DETAILS: Ever thought about joining the SES? Ulmarra SES is currently looking for new members to join their team. Come along and meet the team and see what SES is all about. Share a sausage sizzle and a cup of tea with the volunteers.

For more information contact the Ulmarra unit controller Wally Bridle on 0428 297 767.

Food for Charity

WHEN: Thursday, from 6pm.

WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern.

DETAILS: Yamba Shores Tavern is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner, where you pay for what you think your meal is worth, with all proceeds going to Clear Minds, a local youth suicide prevention charity. A $10 booking fee per person applies. To book phone 6646 1888.

Saddlery Museum

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm to 3pm.

WHERE: Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum.

DETAILS: Enjoy looking through memory displays of the Copmanhurst and district.

For more information contact Don Frame on 6647 3285 or Leone Roberts 6644 9211.

Lanbruk's Gunyah

WHEN: Sunday, 10am to 3pm.

WHERE: 423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Carrs Peninsula.

DETAILS: Don't miss your chance to hang with farm animals or enjoy the museum.

You can also taste olives for $5 per person or enjoy coffee and homemade sponge cake with jam and fresh cream for $7. For more information, contact 6642 6640.