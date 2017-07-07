22°
8 things to do with the kids these school holidays

Jarrard Potter
| 7th Jul 2017 3:10 PM
Going for a bushwalk is a cheap and cheerful way to entertain the kids
Going for a bushwalk is a cheap and cheerful way to entertain the kids

THERE'S a bit over one week left of the school holidays, and if you've ran out of ideas for things to do with the kids, here's some ideas to keep them entertained:

1. Whale watching

With whale migration season well and truly here, grab a pair of binoculars and head to the beach to see if you can find some as they make their journey north. Vantage spots include the Cakora Point lookout at Brooms Head, Red Cliff lookout and the Iluka Bluff.

2. Go fishing

The fish are on the bite at the moment, so grab a rod and wet a line with the kids. Who knows, you might even catch dinner for the night!

3. Go to the movies

With school holidays comes kids movies, and this year is no exception. Check out the cinema times at the Saraton Theatre and Yamba Cinema to find something to please the whole family.

4. Check out a book at the library

It's not just books at our libraries though, with Clarence Valley libraries hosting plenty of fun events.

5. Fun at Grafton Shoppingworld

Shoppingworld will be hosting fun events for kids all through the school holidays. For more details, check out their Facebook page.

6. Bushwalk

With a stack of National Parks and walking tracks in the Clarence Valley, it's a fun way to get outside and see the great outdoors, as well as keep warm and work up a sweat in winter.

7. Take a scenic drive

From the fresh mountain air and waterfalls of The Gorge and running rapids of Nymboida out to the World Heritage listed Iluka Nature Reserve, the Clarence Valley has an abundance of great places to visit.

8. Get cooking

Baking or cooking with the kids can teach them a valuable life lesson, and it always helps to have someone to lick the beaters.

If you're looking for more ideas, here are eight free things to do in the Clarence Valley.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bushwalk clarence valley libraries fishing movies school holidays whale watching whatson

