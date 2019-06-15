8 things you probably didn't know about DEX's history

AFTER 160 years, The Daily Examiner has a long history in the Clarence. Here are some interesting facts about the publication.

1. The Daily Examiner is one of the oldest newspapers in Australia with a history of continuous publication.

2.The first local edition of the Clarence and Richmond Examiner was produced in a two-room cottage in Bacon St on June 21, 1859.

3. The newspaper began as a four-page weekly and cost a sixpence.

4. The Clarence and Richmond Examiner became a daily on July 1, 1915, and changed name to The Daily Examiner.

5. In the early days of broadsheet when stories, or time, ran short, a full-page ad from national advertisers such as Arnotts of Bushells would get a "free run" to fill the space.

6. In floods, boats were used to deliver the paper down river.

7. The original flatbed press was from Darwin and had bullet holes in the framework inflicted in the Japanese air raids.

8. In 1980, Lauretta Godbee became the first female editor for a daily newspaper in Australia at the time.