8 wonderful things to do this week

The Lawrence Markets has a range of food and other stalls that are perfect for an easy Saturday morning wander.

1. Iluka Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Iluka Sports Ground

DETAILS: The Iluka Markets have become widely recognised as having a friendly and relaxing atmosphere. Wander through this market and you will find variety and quality stalls. There is locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally produced soaps, cakes and preservatives - the list goes on with this growing market, only 12 minutes off the Pacific Highway.

2. Lawrence Tavern UGLY Bartender trivia night

WHEN: Tonight at 6pm

WHERE: Lawrence Tavern

DETAILS: Come out and support a good cause with the Lawrence Tavern hosting a trivia night for their UGLY Bartender of the Year fundraiser in support of the Leukaemia Foundation.

The trivia night is for teams of six to eight people, and entry is $10 per person. For more details and to buy tickets, contact the Lawrence Tavern on 66477213.

3. Grafton Regional Gallery Little SmARTies

WHEN: Tuesday, 10.30am-noon

WHERE: Grafton Regional Gallery

DETAILS: The Little SmARTies program is jam-packed with fun interactive activities for young children. There are sing-a-longs and dancing with a musician from the Clarence Valley Conservatorium. There are fabulous hands-on craft activities as well as a lively tour through an exhibition with a local art educator.

4. Lawrence Markets

WHEN: Tomorrow, 8am-noon

WHERE: Lawrence Hall

DETAILS: The newly created Farmers and Community Markets are alive with fresh food and lots of goodies. There's live music, the school will be there with barbecue snags and morning tea is available. Stay a while and have a cuppa with friends!

5. Rebels football

WHEN: Tomorrow from 10.30am

WHERE: McKittrick Park

DETAILS: With all four grades competing in semi-finals, come out and cheer the Rebels to go further in the competition.

Starting off with ladies league tag, under-18s, reserve grade and the blockbuster first grade clash against Sawtell, it will be a huge game of footy. Bar is available as well as plenty of hot food at the ground.

6. Grafton Sporting Car Club Swap Meet

WHEN: Sunday, starts 7am

WHERE: Grafton Showground

DETAILS: Car Show with hotrods, cars, race cars, vintage, classic and performance cars, boats and motor bikes from 8am. Gold coin entry for public.

Swap meet sites $15 includes entry for two people, car show entrants $5 per car. Overnight camping is available, and hot food, drinks, coffee and ice cream available. Contact Dick Hughes on 66424272.

7. Basketball action

WHEN: Sunday, 10am-1pm

WHERE: Grafton Sports Centre

DETAILS: The senior Vikings take on the Bellinger Braves as part of the Sunshine Conference basketball action. Doors open at 9am for a 10am tipoff with lots of action on the boards on show.

8. Dami Im

WHEN: Tomorrow, 7pm

WHERE: Saraton Theatre

DETAILS: International singing superstar Dami Im will bring her national tour to the Saraton Theatre. With all her favourites from X-Factor, Eurovision and her new album, this is sure to be a night you won't forget.

Tickets available from the theatre or www.saraton.com