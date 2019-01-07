Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Odin Warriors held their annual Borderline Poker Run on the weekend.
The Odin Warriors held their annual Borderline Poker Run on the weekend. Contributed Nathan Patterson
News

80 bikies gather, but police can only find one issue

7th Jan 2019 6:50 AM

MORE than 80 motorbikes gathered on Saturday for the Odin Warriors' Borderline Poker Run.

The outlaw motorcycle gang started the event at the Chinderah Tavern at Chinderah, and travelled towards Murwillumbah before being stopped by police from the Tweed Byron Police District, Traffic and Highway Patrol, Maxima Taskforce from the Queensland Police and NSW Police's Raptor Taskforce.

Randon breath testing and random drug testing was undertaken by officers.

Tweed Byron Police District Acting Inspector, Jackie Lilley, said no offences were detected.

"One defect notice was issued for a broken indicator," she said.

"Police monitored the poker run for the rest of the day with no reported incidents to police."

odin's warriors outlaw bikie gangs poker run tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man charged with murder over South Grafton stabbing

    premium_icon Man charged with murder over South Grafton stabbing

    Crime A SOUTH Grafton man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed another man twice in the abdomen after an argument on Saturday morning

    Wild dog attack kills livestock at James Creek

    premium_icon Wild dog attack kills livestock at James Creek

    News WARNING: DISTRESSING IMAGES. More than a dozen animals attacked

    Fishermen rescued as boat flips crossing bar

    Fishermen rescued as boat flips crossing bar

    News A wave rolled the boat over

    Amateur photographers the focus of competition

    premium_icon Amateur photographers the focus of competition

    News InFocus photography competition on now

    Local Partners