Zakye Swan-Pearce puts in a step in the under-13 Group 1 grand final between the Grafton Ghosts and the Clarence Coast Magpies at Frank McGuren Field on Saturday.
Mitchell Keenan
80+ PHOTOS: Huge junior league grand final day in Grafton

Mitchell Keenan
by
1st Sep 2019 9:42 AM
JUNIOR RUGBY LEAGUE: There were plenty of big hits and magical moments at an epic Group 1 junior grand final day at Frank McGuren Field yesterday.

Five teams from the Clarence Valley were vying for their respective premierships and two came away with the spoils in the Grafton Ghosts under-13 side and the Clarence Coast Magpies under-15's.

Can you see yourself in any of our shots from yesterday below?

Under-12 grand final:

Under-13 grand final:

Under-14 grand final:

Under-15 grand final:

clarence coast magpies clarence league grafton ghosts group 1 junior league south grafton rebels
Grafton Daily Examiner

