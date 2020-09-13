Menu
Under-16 shredders hit the bowl at the annual Popsgood Skateboarding Bowl-A-Nana at Coffs Harbour Skate Park on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan
Sport

80+ PHOTOS: Skaters tear it up at Coffs Bowl-A-Nana

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
13th Sep 2020 11:10 AM
COFFS Harbour has long been known for its rich surf culture, but the skateboarding scene is as strong as ever after another epic Bowl-A-Nana jam on Saturday.

Boardriders of all ages came from across New South Wales to take on the best in the annual competition run by Popsgood Skateboarding at Coffs Harbour Skate Park.

Check out our epic photo gallery of the action below:

Tearing it up to take out the open division was 16-year-old Minnamurra shredder Kieran Woolley, who posted an incredibly smooth run.

Showing just as much promise, grommets blew the crowd away in the under-16 category but Central Coast shredder Logan Graff proved too good with his technical ability.

They say you can't teach old dogs new tricks, but the masters showed they definitely still have it with some veterans getting radical in the bowl.

Shredders from all walks of life took part in the category, including a local schoolteacher, but it was Simon Dixon who took out the ultimate crown.

2020 Bowl-A-Nana Results

Open winner: Kieran Woolley

Under-16 winner: Logan Graff

Masters winner: Simon Dixon

