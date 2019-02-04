800 JOBS: Big Pineapple's $150m revival takes shape

NEW LOOK: Six-year-old Evelien Fraikin can not wait for work on the rejuvenation of the Big Pineapple (above) to begin.'s impression of the redeveloped Big Pineapple.

NEW LOOK: Six-year-old Evelien Fraikin can not wait for work on the rejuvenation of the Big Pineapple (above) to begin.'s impression of the redeveloped Big Pineapple. Contributed

THE $150 million project to return the iconic Big Pineapple to its glory days is picking up pace.

New attractions for the sprawling 170ha site include a water park, an adventure precinct, a major concert event space and on-site accommodation as well as a $60 million agribusiness precinct.

The new Tree Tops Challege high ropes and zipline course is nearly complete and work on upgrading the former macadamia nut factory is well advanced.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones toured the site yesterday and said she was impressed by the project.

"Work on the project is tipped to pump nearly $90 million into the Sunshine Coast's economy and 800 construction jobs will be on offer," she said.

"More tourists mean more jobs for locals. Once it's fully operational, the revamped Big Pineapple site will support more than 630 local jobs."

Tourism Industry Minister Kate Jones announces the Big Pineppale Renewal Project.Evelien Fraikin ,6, (correct) can't wait for the project to begin. Warren Lynam

Ms Jones said the full renewal plans would entice more than a million visitors a year, rivalling peak visitation in the 1980s when the Big Pineapple was Australia's number one tourism attraction.

"Importantly this will pump $45 million per annum into the Sunshine Coast economy through expenditure and overnight stays."

"More tourists than ever before are flocking to the Sunshine Coast every year. Projects like this will ensure visitor numbers only continue to grow in the future," she said.

"Tourism is worth an estimated $2.6 billion a year and supports 23,200 jobs on the Sunshine Coast.

"We're committed to working with locals to create more tourism jobs on the Sunny Coast in the years to come."