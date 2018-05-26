Menu
FLU SEASON: The flu vaccine protects you from four strains of the influenza virus - two type A viruses, called A/H1N1 and A/H3N2 and two type B influenza viruses, called B/Yamagata and B/Victoria.
News

800,000 influenza vaccines secured

ebony stansfield
by
26th May 2018 1:00 PM

The Australian Government has secured an additional 800,000 influenza vaccines for Australians right across the country.

This includes an additional 500,000 doses, which will be manufactured in Parkville Melbourne.

This is on top of almost 10 million doses which have already been released this flu season under the National Immunisation Program (NIP), state programs and the private market.

This now represents an increase of 26.5 per cent from last year.

Of the total vaccines in the country, the Australian Government has made available over 5.1 million doses of seasonal influenza vaccines through the NIP.

Enhanced trivalent vaccines specifically designed for the elderly make up more than 3.4 million of these doses, which is enough to vaccinate more than 85 per cent of all individuals aged 65 years and older nationally.

This week 93,000 doses of trivalent seasonal influenza vaccines were secured, these are currently being distributed nationally.

By late next week a further 150,000 doses of quadrivalent vaccines will arrive in Australia and be distributed as quickly as possible to vaccination providers around the country.

Grafton Daily Examiner

