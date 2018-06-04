$800K claim for broken neck in CQ resort pool dive

A DIESEL fitter faces a tough search for a new career after a split-second decision left him with permanent neck injuries.

Gerrit Peter Goodman is suing Iwasaki Sangyo Co, the owners of Yeppoon's Capricorn Resort, for nearly $800,000 over the injuries.

Documents lodged with the Supreme Court at Rockhampton state Mr Goodman had spent the day partying at the resort for a friend's 21st birthday on May 14, 2016.

He'd had a few alcoholic drinks, eaten and played volleyball at the courts near the pool during the day.

The party continued into the evening and at 6pm, Mr Goodman saw two friends diving into the southern pool from a wall next to the pergola where the gathering had been hosted.

Gerrit Peter Goodman fractured his neck diving into a pool at a Central Queensland resort. Contributed

A few minutes later, Mr Goodman dived into the southern pool when his head struck the bottom.

Meghan Rothery from Maurice Blackburn Rockhampton, the firm representing Mr Goodman, claimed there was not sufficient signage around the pool entrance to warn of the shallow depth or diving risks on the side of the pool where the incident occurred.

She said it was an area where the resort encouraged people to combine swimming with celebration, with a designated bar area immediately adjacent to the pool

According to Ms Rothery, the closest sign was 30m away and not illuminated.

Mr Goodman had been sitting near the verticle edge of the pool, opposite the fake beach entrance and shallow wading area opposite.

Ms Rothery said this presented an "optical illusion" of varying depths in the pool with it appearing to Mr Goodman that he was at the "deep end".

Mr Goodman fractured several vertebrae in the dive and suffered a "long and deep" cut to his skull which required staples.

He was treated at Yeppoon Hospital and required to wear a neck brace for several weeks.

After two months, he returned to work on light duties but ongoing pain has forced him to reconsider his career future.

His role as a diesel fitter "requires the use of heavy vibrating tools, to look up to operate machinery and to adopt awkward postures when working in confined spaces".

Mr Goodman was treated at Yeppoon Hospital. Contributed

Ms Rothery said when Mr Goodman trained as a diesel fitter at a young age and believed it would be his lifelong career.

"To his credit, he has been amazingly stoic to continuing to work in his trade," she said.

"The reality is that he is doing so with ongoing pain and restrictions.

"Being a young man in his 20s with approximately 50 years of working life ahead of him the stark reality is that he is not going to be able to tolerate working in that heavy industry in the longer term."

Having suffered a broken neck also disadvantages Mr Goodman in looking for another job, as he will have to disclose this injury to future employers and undergo periodical medical assessments.

Mr Goodman is claiming more than $794,000 which includes claims for economic loss and medical expenses.

Ms Rothery said the claim was also centred on the way this injury could have been prevented.

"This is an incident that could very easily have been prevented," she said.

"Resort staff were present when his two friends dived into the pool and no effort was made to raise the alarm that they shouldn't be diving into water which, unbeknownst to them, was far shallower than it appeared."

Given the resort closed in July 2016, Iwasaki Sangyo Co's insurance company is handling the claim.