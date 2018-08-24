'Nothing can change my mind': Kevin Hogan

It's going to be a big day for our Page MP.

UPDATE, 8.05am: A DETERMINED Kevin Hogan has confirmed that he will not change his mind about sitting on the cross bench.

The Page MP Kevin Hogan is adamant he willl make the move if Malcolm Turnbull's party rivals get the numbers to cause a change of leader.

Speaking from Canberra early this morning, Mr Hogan expressed his disappointment and disgust of the behaviour of senior Liberal and Labor leaders.

"Today's leadership spill will see us have the seventh prime minister in 10 years," he said.

"There is nothing which can change my mind, I am still exactly where I said I was yesterday."

Mr Hogan, the deputy speaker in the House of Representatives, claimed he had no insight into who will be the leader of the Liberal party by the afternoon.

"I like all three personally, Julie Bishop, Peter Dutton and Scott Morrison," he said.

"(But) this is not about personalities, it's about me making a stand."

And it seems the Member for Page will cut a lonely figure in the House of Representatives.

"At this stage I am the only person doing this (move to the crossbench)," he said.

"I am not preaching to my colleagues."

Mr Hogan said he felt the Nationals leader Michael McCormack would take a tough stand when he signed a new letter of agreement with the next Liberal leader.

"In Canberra today we will be looking to bargain at what we want to in the Coalition agreement," he said.

"As the Nationals, we are the adults in the room."

Mr Hogan denied his defection to the crossbench would affect he ability to back the voters in his electorate or cause any economic negatives to the country.

"We still have a good economic story to tell in our region and in Australia with employment and investment," he aid.

"But we have to look at our current political environment with our turnover of leaders and as one person in a 150 person chamber, I feel it's my role to to sit on the crossbench, because what happening at the moment is not okay."

Original story: BY noon, it is likely that we will have a new Prime Minister.

And our Page MP, Kevin Hogan, will be sitting on the cross benches if he stays true to his word.

Malcolm Turnbull has stepped aside, and vying to take his place are Peter Dutton, Scott Morrison and Julie Bishop.

But for us on the Northern Rivers, what will it mean to have our elected representative sitting on the cross benches?

Can he still be effective?

Will his move affect the government process, or will we effectively have a hung parliament, and could Mr Hogan's decision in fact trigger an early election?

There has been a mixed reaction to his decision.

The Northern Star's online poll - which is still open so have your vote - so far indicates that 84 per cent of people support Mr Hogan moving to the cross benches.

But Labor's candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan, has called for Mr Hogan to resign, and the Greens' Daniel Reid acknowledged the move was "pragmatic", he said it was "too little, too late".

On social media, as always, there have been critics.

Ken Smith wrote: "Doesn't Kevin Hogan understand he is part of the problem? He is the one in Government."

Helen McNiven posted: "When are the Nationals going to realise the only reason the Liberals want them is because they can't win enough seats to form a government in their own right? They are being used."

Robyn Spruce: "Good for you Kevin... even rats don't desert a sinking ship!"

What do you think? Email news@northernstar.com.au