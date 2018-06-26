$8.7m for new infrastructure at Calypso Park

REFLECTING THE FUTURE: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis sits after announcing $6.7 million funding towards redevelopment of Calypso Caravan Park, with council GM Ashley Lindsay, park managers Casey and Adrian Easdown, Chamber of Commerce's Bev Mansfield and Rick Angelo.

REFLECTING THE FUTURE: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis sits after announcing $6.7 million funding towards redevelopment of Calypso Caravan Park, with council GM Ashley Lindsay, park managers Casey and Adrian Easdown, Chamber of Commerce's Bev Mansfield and Rick Angelo. Adam Hourigan

NESTLED with river front views, the Calypso Caravan Park sits with immaculate river frontage, and draws visitors to Yamba all year round.

And while manager Adrian Easdown said they get comments on the cleanliness, much of their amenities were old and their infrastructure was ageing.

However, a $6.7m grant from the State government announced yesterday, combined with $2 million from Clarence Valley Council, will allow the site to be redeveloped into a modern caravan park with better access for locals and tourists alike.

"The significant changes will be the relocation of the reception to the western end of the park, to reduce congestion at the Yamba St entrance,” Mr Easdown said.

"The space we get from that will be designed as a common green area so that people can walk through from the street to the river.”

The park will also have many of its sites redesigned, as well as 13 extra cabins, some with accessibility and others three-bedroom to cater for families.

"They will replace the old motel block, of which the majority don't have bathrooms,” Mr Easdown said.

"That was okay 30 years ago when it was built, but people have different expectations now.

"Vans are also getting bigger, so the redesign will allow us to cater for both traditional and larger-sized vans on sites.”

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis visited the park for the grant announcement yesterday. He said the grant would allow Yamba to have more quality beds for the community to reach its full potential and generate more jobs for locals.

"Calypso has been around for nearly 60 years, there has been much talk about upgrades, but the Liberals and Nationals Government has now locked in the funding, so it will finally happen.”

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the council contribution of $2 million had not been budgeted for.

He said reports would be prepared for council advising of the success of the grant while getting the cost of the project reassessed.

"It will be a staged project, we'll work out the staging of it shortly, but it will take a couple of years,” Mr Lindsay said.

"We'll certainly be starting in the next 12 months, and we'll be cordoning off sections so we can keep the park operating while the upgrade takes place.”

Mr Lindsay said the money would be taken from the Clarence Coast Reserve Trust, and the other parks in the area would make a contribution to the upgrade, as they did with the upkeep of all the parks.

"It is the completion of the Yamba Street plan, which was put in place by then Maclean Shire Council nearly 20 years ago,” Mr Lindsay said.

"This completes it so as you go down Yamba St you can look right through and see water - and now that's greenspace you can go right through.”