89 years that turned a life into a legend and left a legacy

Members of Grafton's Fahey family bring the coffin of the patriarch, John Joseph 'JJ' Fahey, from St Mary's Catholic Church for his final journey to Clarence Lawn Cemetery.

Members of Grafton's Fahey family bring the coffin of the patriarch, John Joseph 'JJ' Fahey, from St Mary's Catholic Church for his final journey to Clarence Lawn Cemetery. Tim Howard

AS OFTEN happens when people come to see off a person they have loved, there are tears and laughter in about equal measures.

Such was the case at St Mary's Catholic Church Grafton yesterday for the funeral of local identity John Joseph 'JJ' Fahey.

More than 500 people turned out for the requiem mass followed by the funeral at the Grafton Lawn Cemetery and many shed a tear as they said good-bye to their friend.

Most grief stricken were members of his immediate family who were coming to grips with the loss of a man who had been a constant in their lives.

But just as easily they were able to recall a story about JJ that brought on a smile.

In the eulogy he delivered, eldest son Peter Fahey recalled a life of 89 years that had created a legend.

Born on May 12, 1930 in Earl Page's hospital in South Grafton, he preceded the Grafton bridge by two years.

The eldest of 12 children to Eric and Marie Fahey, JJ grew up in the bush before his education began in earnest with six years of boarding at Woodlawn School.

He excelled in rugby league, athletics, cricket, tennis and rifle shooting, winning the Queen's Shoot to be the best cadet shooter in NSW.

"He must have done some study as well as he progressed to Sydney University in 1949 to study dentistry and also continue his sporting career,” Mr Fahey said.

After graduation JJ began his world tour with two years in New Zealand. Then it was off to England, Europe and Africa.

By the time he returned to Grafton in the late 1950s he had practised dentistry in many countries around the world, except Australia.

He soon remedied this and opened a long and successful practice above Keynes Corner in Prince St.

He had also won the hand of a young Barbara Dougherty and together they began to raise a family of six children.

It heralded a new era for the globetrotting dentist, raising a family and become a leading figure in public health in the Clarence Valley with his successful campaign to fluoridate the Clarence Water supply.

Nothing gave him more pleasure than seeing the beaming smile from a set of well-tended teeth,

And there were many of those on display at his funeral yesterday.