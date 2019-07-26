9 delightful things to do this week

SHARP WORK: Blake Marsh wins in the standing block heat at the Glenreagh Timber Festival last year.

Yamba River Markets

WHEN:

Sunday, 9am-2pm.

WHERE:

River St, Yamba.

DETAILS:

The Yamba River Markets are on the fourth Sunday of the month at Ford Park.

The stalls range from fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, plenty of food stalls including Asian foods, second hand furniture, books, jewellery, clothing, arts and craft among many others.

The market features local and regional food and provides free live entertainment.

Glenreagh Timber Festival

WHEN:

Saturday, 8am-4.30pm.

WHERE:

Glenreagh Recreational Ground, Bridge St.

DETAILS:

Bring the family and enjoy a day at the Glenreagh 15th Annual Timber Festival.

This event will be held at the Glenreagh Recreational Grounds, Bridge St, Glenreagh. Activities include wood chopping, show and shine cars, vintage tractors and machinery, Steve's Reptile World, childrens activities, market stalls galore and a range food vendors. Entry is $5 per adult, $2 per child aged 5-15, and children under five are free.

Lanbruk's Gunyah Open Day

WHEN:

Sunday, 10am-3pm.

WHERE:

423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Junction Hill.

DETAILS:

The open day features olive tasting, entry to the museum and a range of animals for the family to come and enjoy.

Scones with jam and cream will also be available. Entry is $5 and free entry for kids under 12.

Coast 2 Course Walk for cystic fibrosis

WHEN:

Sunday.

WHERE:

Brooms Head, Yamba Golf and Country Club.

DETAILS:

THE LJ Hooker Maclean Coast 2 Course charity day for cystic fibrosis is back for another year to make the 23km trek along the beach from Brooms Head to Yamba, or to play a round of golf at the Yamba Golf and Country Club.

To register a spot on the walk please telephone 66452222, or the Yamba Golf and Country Club on 66462104.

Cappy and Muz Show

WHEN:

Sunday at 3pm.

WHERE:

Lawrence Community Hall.

DETAILS:

Two of Australia's funniest yarnspinners, Muz Hartin and Lawrence local Peter Capp, will be holding a fun show of bush poetry at the Lawrence Hall this Sunday, from 3pm.

The comedic duo are among the last of the great tall storytellers and yarnspinners, and have performed at Tamworth, Gympie and many other festivals.

Tickets are $10 at the Lawrence Hall on Sunday.

Copmanhurst Saddlery Museum

WHEN:

Sunday 1pm-3pm.

WHERE:

Prescott St, Copmanhurst.

DETAILS:

Memories of Copmanhurst and district on display. Gold coin donation entry.

Soweto Gospel Choir inspires audiences

WHEN:

Saturday, 7.30-9.30pm.

WHERE:

Saraton Theatre.

DETAILS:

Winner of the 2019 Grammy Award for best world music album, Soweto Gospel Choir's Freedom, is a collection of songs that celebrate South Africa's democratic movement's struggle for freedom.

The choir inspires audiences around the world with their powerful blend of African gospel, freedom songs and international classics.

Yamba Country Music Presents Kiara Rodrigues

WHEN:

Sunday 12-4pm.

WHERE:

Yamba Bowling Club.

DETAILS:

Kiara Rodrigues is a Brisbane-based singer/songwriter who dedicates her time to sharing her craft with country music audiences across Australia.

Her ability to deliver the timeless classics is equally matched by the fresh, contemporary sounds of her own writing.

Come along and enjoy some line dancing.

Grafton Ghosts v South Grafton Rebels Derby

WHEN:

Sunday, 2.20pm.

WHERE:

Frank McGuren Field, Grafton.

DETAILS:

It is derby day for the second week in a row as second placed Grafton Ghosts take on third placed South Grafton Rebels in the Group 2 qualifying semi-final.

Head down and watch another chapter unfold in this long running rivalry.