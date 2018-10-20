9 exciting things to do this weekend

The Clarence 100

WHEN:

Saturday and Sunday.

WHERE:

Clarence River, Copmanhurst.

DETAILS:

The Clarence 100 is a three-day paddle down the mighty Clarence River starting at Copmanhurst and finishing at Whiting Beach, Yamba. The paddle is a total of 100km of magnificent river scenery. The paddle is divided into three stages comprising different distances.

Jacarok in tune

WHEN:

Saturday Noon-11.59pm.

WHERE:

Powell St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

There will be something for every music lover including rock, blues, folk, metal, funk, DJs, urban artists, food and bar and even market stalls.

This event is all ages and features 10 hours of non-stop action and hair-raising moments of pure talent.

Ashby Monthly Markets

WHERE:

Sunday 9am-1pm.

WHEN:

9 Macauley St, Ashby Community Centre, Ashby.

DETAILS:

The Ashby Monthly Markets feature fruit and vegetables, home-made cakes and slices, second hand goods, and the arts and crafts of the talented locals.

Clarence Valley

Country Muster

WHEN:

Tuesday to Saturday.

WHERE:

11 Coulters Lane, Calliope.

DETAILS:

Come and enjoy the great music and terrific atmosphere of the Clarence Valley Country Muster.

Going on six years, the Clarence Valley Country Muster has grown to become one of the must-see events on the Australian country music calendar.

Ayurvedic Detox Workshop

WHEN:

Saturday 9am-5pm.

WHERE:

Clarence Valley Natural Therapies, Suite 2 and5/39 Prince St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

This workshop will share the practical aspects of an Ayurvedic cleanse and provide attendees with the tools and information to maintain this cleanse at home. $220 per person, includes all herbs for the detox and lunch.

Nature Drawn drawing with Jody Graham

WHEN:

Saturday 10am-1.30pm.

WHERE:

Grafton Regional Gallery, 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Nature Drawn explores and expands on the creative potential the natural world provides. The workshop contains a brief presentation and demonstration from Jody Graham. Individual assistance will be given to help create your own original tools. When tools are made, ink, mud and sap will be used to draw and paint with on paper, allowing you to experience the marks these implements make. At the conclusion of the workshop attendees will have both drawings and drawing tool for keepsakes to take home.

Join Foodsmart

Cooking Workshop

WHEN:

Saturday from 10am.

WHERE:

Bright Sparks Child Development Centre, 124 Bacon St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Join the Food Smart Chef, Daniel Lange, and NE Waste's Food Smart team for an informational and practical workshop which will help you to reduce food waste and save money. Hosted by Grafton Bright Sparks Child Development Centre, in this two hour workshop we include a cooking demonstration from Daniel, as well as how to do the Food Smart program in your household. This workshop is free to those who have signed up to the Food Smart Program.

Enjoy Pink High Tea

WHEN:

Sunday 12.30-4pm.

WHERE:

Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Attend the Pink High Tea for a glamorous afternoon with the girls. Enjoy a high tea service with a drink on arrival as well as lucky door prizes, pop up retail stands, fashion parade, entertainment and a presentation by a McGrath Foundation guest. For more information contact the GDSC on (02) 66403200.

Spookfest 2018!

WHEN:

Saturday 4-9pm.

WHERE:

Grafton Headspace, 59 Duke St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

This is a fun-filled dance party event. You are invited to dress up as your favourite scary character or creature. This event is for people aged 12-25. There will be prizes to be won for best dressed, best dancer.

This is an LGBTI+ safe event.