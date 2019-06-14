9 fabulous things to do this week

Maclean Cup Fashion Parade & High Tea

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club

WHEN: Saturday, 2-5pm.

DETAILS: Join us for high tea and racing fashions with Leonie May Millinery, Clovelly Fashions, Ta'Chele Australis and Heart of Space.

Champagne on arrival, high tea, fashion parade, lucky door prize and raffle.

Dress code: Race attire. Prizes for best dressed lady and runner-up. Prizes for best fascinator and runner-up.

Entertainment with ROO & CARLY and special guest MC Vicki Gulaptis.

Tickets $30 per person, available to purchase now at the main bar. Tables of six or 12 available.

Meet, Eat and Greet

WHERE: Market Square, Grafton

WHEN: Sunday 11am-3pm

DETAILS: Schmooze with the Queen Candidates on a glorious Sunday of gourmet food trucks, sweet tunes from D'Boyzos and plenty of bevvies from our good mates at Welders Dog. All yours to experience in the spiritual heart of Jacaranda, Market Square.

Performance Under Pressure

WHERE: Clarence Conservatorium

WHEN: Saturday 10am-5pm

DETAILS: Clarence Valley Conservatorium welcomes Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra trumpeter Mark Bain and flautist Jillian Norton to Grafton to lead wind and brass students through the art of playing their instruments.

Grafton Dog Obedience Club Jumping Agility Games Trial

WHERE: Grafton Showground

WHEN: Saturday 7-4pm

DETAILS: Come along and enjoy the amazing art of Dog Jumping and Agility right here at the Grafton Dog Obedience Club. Right in the centre of Grafton CBD. Be amazed as a viewer or enter your pet if trained and ready to fly.

In Agility competition your dog must negotiate an obstacle course of jumps and tunnels, weaving poles and contact obstacles.

Grafton Farmers Market

WHEN: Thursday 7-11am

WHERE: Christ Church Cathedral carpark

DETAILS: Discover the flavoursome taste of seasonal fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs just harvested, much of it grown organically, chemical free and local, purchased directly from the grower.

Enjoy the wonderful assortment of condiments in the way of fruity jams, pickles, olives, olive oils, honey, eggs, and home baked goods.

Ashby Monthly Markets

WHEN: Sunday 8-1pm

WHERE: 9 Macauley St, Ashby

DETAILS: On the third Sunday of each month, relax and enjoy a peaceful drive off the highway into the small village of Ashby, and head along to the local markets held in the grounds of the local Community Centre.

Casino Night

WHEN: Tonight 6.30pm

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club

DETAILS: Budding star of the Clarence Phillipa Covington is hosting a Casino Night to honour her commitment of raising $3000 for the Cancer Council's Stars of Clarence!

There will be an entry fee of $25, which you then receive play money to do your "gambling” with, then at the end of the night there will be lots of great prizes auctioned off, which people can spend their play money.

BMX Trivia Fundraising Night

WHEN: Saturday 6.30pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS: Clarence Valley BMX Club have three riders selected to represent Australia at the 2019 World Championships held in Zolder, Belgium.

Grafton District Services Club will be the host of the trivia fundraiser night to help assist our riders with their trip of a life time. Lots of prizes to be won. Teams of 8 - $200 per team.

DEX Open Day

WHEN: Friday 9-12pm

WHERE: 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton

DETAILS: Join us to celebrate 160 years of the Daily Examiner. Meet the team who bring you the news and have a flick through some of our early editions of the paper.

Morning tea will be provided. RSVP Monday, 6643 5000.

Daniel Champagne and Maurice Amour

WHEN: Tonight 7pm

WHERE: Pelican Playhouse

DETAILS: The young virtuoso, Daniel Champagne, recently described as 'the finest guitar player of this generation' has been selling out concerts world wide and now brings his tour back home to Australia playing The Pelican Playhouse! Tickets are just $20 but very limited, buy online via eventbrite.com.au.