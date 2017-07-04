9: Grafton Cup brings up its 100th race in 2013

Mr O'Ceirin wins the 100th Grafton Cup in 2013 in front of a large crowd. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

THE July Racing Carnival brought up a special milestone in 2013, with the year bringing up the 100th Grafton Cup.

While rain threatened the cup early in the afternoon, fortune smiled that day with the final event run in bright sunshine.

The momentous occasion was celebrated by thousands at the Clarence River Jockey Club, with crowd numbers on Grafton Cup day up 70% on the figures recorded in 2012.

In The Daily Examiner at the time, CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie said while the closure of the Grafton Jail and a depressed economy limited numbers in 2012,

"The 100th celebration has certainly helped us build interest this year," he said.

Mr Beattie said leading into the 100th Grafton Cup, the club was going "back to the future".

"We did nothing special this time around, just identified the things Grafton did well in the past and made sure they happened this time," he said.

On the track, the cup was claimed by Warrnambool-trained galloper Mr O'Ceirin by a neck ahead of a fast finishing Yulolana.

Part owner of Mr O'Ceririn Geoff McLaren told The Daily Examiner he was over the moon at winning the historic 100th running of the Cup, and said it was hard to describe the feeling of winning a race like the Grafton Cup, especially after bringing the horse all the way up here for the big event.

"To win it was just the best feeling. And to win it in such a thrilling way was special," he said.

To add to the drama of the win, trainer Ciaron Maher said the trip was almost aborted after Mr O'Ceirin drew a wide barrier.

After the win, Mr O'Ceirin went on to earn a start in the Caulfield Cup, finishing in 11th place.