9 THINGS TO DO: Events on in the Valley this week

Outdoor Cinema Night

WHEN:

Friday 6pm

WHERE:

Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Get the family together and come along to and Outdoor Movie Night, with SING the movie! Food and drinks stalls will be available (strictly no BYO food or drink). Entry is a Gold Coin donation to Westlawn Public School. Bring your blankets and cushions for the lawn.

Quota Lower Clarence Art and Craft Fair

When:

Saturday, 9am-4pm

Where:

Yamba Bowling club, 44 Wooli St

Details:

Gold coin entry. Wood, art items, beauty items, garden items and more for sale. Raffles are to be held and there are art activities for children. Funds raised will go towards a mobile hearing system for Clarence Valley Pre-school and local rural fire services.

Yamba Handmade Boutique Markets

When:

Saturday, October 6, 9am-2pm

Where:

78 Angourie Rd

Details:

Here you can find candles, soaps, children's clothes, ladies' fashion, jewellery and natural products on sale. Pastries and coffee also available.

Grafton Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic

WHEN:

Saturday and Sunday 12am-11.59pm

WHERE:

1 Prince Street, Grafton

DETAILS:

A 108 kilometre water ski race from Grafton to Harwood Bridge and return, with boats reaching speeds in excess of 120 kilometres per hour towing two skiers. The event includes live music, food vendors, and attractions for the whole family.

Mal's Blues Bar

When:

Sunday

Where:

Yamba Golf and Country Club's back deck, River St

Details:

Mal Eastick, Kevin Borich, Phil Emmanuel, Phil Manning and others will be playing. Entry is free.

Eat Street Yamba

WHEN:

Sunday 4-8pm

WHERE:

Coldstream Street, Yamba

DETAILS:

This International food market includes Rotary's barbecue, cold foods, Thai, Indian and unique gourmet food products available to purchase. Hot and cold drinks including coffee, beer and wine will also be available.

Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships

WHEN:

Sunday 9am-6pm

WHERE:

North Street, Wooli

DETAILS:

A family-fun event, for all ages, with not just Goanna Pulling, but a range of other events such as: Tug-o-war, North Coast Axemen event, Brick Carrying races, Sprint Age Races, Market Stalls, Food and Beverage Stalls, Carnival Rides and Live Music.

Lanbruk's Gunyah open day

WHEN:

Sunday 10am to 3pm

WHERE:

423 Carrs Peninsula Rd Carrs Peninsula via Junction Hill

DETAILS:

Entry to museum, farm animals, Olive tastings for $5 pp under 12 yrs free. Coffee and home made sponge with jam and fresh cream available all day at $7 and gift shop will be open. For more information 6642 6640.

Sydney Sixers 'Beach Blast'

WHEN:

Tuesday 8.30-11.30am

WHERE:

Yamba, New South Wales

DETAILS:

Driven by Sixers partner Toyo Tyres, kids attending the event will get to experience all the fun of the Big Bash, with music and entertainment all part of the program. The action packed mornings will include cricket coaching, visits from Sydney Sixers and also a chance to learn basic water safety, thanks to Surf Lifesaving NSW.