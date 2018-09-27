9 THINGS TO DO: Events on in the Valley this week
Outdoor Cinema Night
WHEN:Friday 6pm
WHERE:Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton
DETAILS:Get the family together and come along to and Outdoor Movie Night, with SING the movie! Food and drinks stalls will be available (strictly no BYO food or drink). Entry is a Gold Coin donation to Westlawn Public School. Bring your blankets and cushions for the lawn.
Quota Lower Clarence Art and Craft Fair
When:Saturday, 9am-4pm
Where:Yamba Bowling club, 44 Wooli St
Details:Gold coin entry. Wood, art items, beauty items, garden items and more for sale. Raffles are to be held and there are art activities for children. Funds raised will go towards a mobile hearing system for Clarence Valley Pre-school and local rural fire services.
Yamba Handmade Boutique Markets
When:Saturday, October 6, 9am-2pm
Where:78 Angourie Rd
Details:Here you can find candles, soaps, children's clothes, ladies' fashion, jewellery and natural products on sale. Pastries and coffee also available.
Grafton Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic
WHEN:Saturday and Sunday 12am-11.59pm
WHERE:1 Prince Street, Grafton
DETAILS:A 108 kilometre water ski race from Grafton to Harwood Bridge and return, with boats reaching speeds in excess of 120 kilometres per hour towing two skiers. The event includes live music, food vendors, and attractions for the whole family.
Mal's Blues Bar
When:Sunday
Where:Yamba Golf and Country Club's back deck, River St
Details:Mal Eastick, Kevin Borich, Phil Emmanuel, Phil Manning and others will be playing. Entry is free.
Eat Street Yamba
WHEN:Sunday 4-8pm
WHERE:Coldstream Street, Yamba
DETAILS:This International food market includes Rotary's barbecue, cold foods, Thai, Indian and unique gourmet food products available to purchase. Hot and cold drinks including coffee, beer and wine will also be available.
Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships
WHEN:Sunday 9am-6pm
WHERE:North Street, Wooli
DETAILS:A family-fun event, for all ages, with not just Goanna Pulling, but a range of other events such as: Tug-o-war, North Coast Axemen event, Brick Carrying races, Sprint Age Races, Market Stalls, Food and Beverage Stalls, Carnival Rides and Live Music.
Lanbruk's Gunyah open day
WHEN:Sunday 10am to 3pm
WHERE:423 Carrs Peninsula Rd Carrs Peninsula via Junction Hill
DETAILS:Entry to museum, farm animals, Olive tastings for $5 pp under 12 yrs free. Coffee and home made sponge with jam and fresh cream available all day at $7 and gift shop will be open. For more information 6642 6640.
Sydney Sixers 'Beach Blast'
WHEN:Tuesday 8.30-11.30am
WHERE:Yamba, New South Wales
DETAILS:Driven by Sixers partner Toyo Tyres, kids attending the event will get to experience all the fun of the Big Bash, with music and entertainment all part of the program. The action packed mornings will include cricket coaching, visits from Sydney Sixers and also a chance to learn basic water safety, thanks to Surf Lifesaving NSW.