9 things to do this week

Grafton Show
WHEN: Friday and Saturday from 7am
WHERE: Grafton Showground
DETAILS: Join in on the fun at this year's annual Grafton Agricultural Show.
There are art exhibitions, cattle shows, wood chop, rides, food, poultry, produce, equestrian events, the announcement of the Grafton Showgirl and much, much more.
Admission is adults $15, students $10, children less than 16 years $5, aged or war veteran pensioners $10 and family ticket $35.
Photos
Fundraiser for Paige
WHEN: Sunday, noon
WHERE: Iluka Bowls Club
DETAILS: Help 10-year-old Paige Humphreys get to America for complex and life-changing liver surgery by coming down to Iluka for her fundraiser. There will be jumping castles, games, face painting, live entertainment and lots, lots more. The theme is fantasy so come dressed in your favourite fairy, pixie, pirate etc costume and enjoy the day.
There will be huge prizes to win, including scenic helicopter flights and more.
Mother's Day Tea
WHEN: Wednesday, 10am
WHERE: Grafton Community Centre
DETAILS: Join the United Hospital Auxiliary Grafton for their Mother's Day morning tea.
Bring along your mum and celebrate Mother's Day with entertainment, tombola, raffles and lucky door prizes.
Tickets available at Summerland Credit Union, Grafton, Go Girlz Boutique, Grafton and Auxiliary Op-Shop at Grafton Hospital for $8.
Hub Church birthday
WHEN: Sunday, 5.30pm
WHERE: The Hub Church, Queen St Grafton
DETAILS: The Hub Church is turning three this weekend with a night service, live music, a jumping castle and a free dinner.
Doors open at 5.30pm with the service beginning at 7pm.
Biggest Morning Tea
WHEN: Saturday, 10am
WHERE: See Park, Grafton
DETAILS: Join the Friends of Guiding at See Park for their biggest morning tea to help raise money for the Cancer Council. Entry to the morning tea is by donation.
Roger Green will be performing and you'll have the chance to take part in a tombola.
Valley Made market
WHEN: Sunday, 9am to 2pm
WHERE: South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club
DETAILS: Enjoy this hand-made and boutique market and grab your mum something special for Mother's Day.
There will be a professional photographer there doing Mother's Day mini photo sessions, face painting and plaster painting for the kids and much, much more for the whole family to enjoy.
Old time dancing
WHEN: Sunday, 1-5pm
WHERE: Iluka Bowls Club
DETAILS: Get your feet moving with some old time and new vogue dancing this weekend. Cost of $5 includes afternoon tea.
Far North Coast Rugby Union
When: Saturday, 2pm
Where: Yamba Oval and Ken Leeson Oval
DETAILS: Far North Coast Rugby contenders Yamba Buccaneers and defending President Cup champions Iluka Cossacks get their first taste of home ground action for the 2017 season this Saturday afternoon. Buccaneers will take on Evans River Killer Whales at their home Yamba Oval while across the river mouth the Cossacks clash with Kyogle Cockies.
Folk music session
WHEN: Saturday, 1pm
WHERE: Good Intent Hotel
DETAILS: Bring your acoustic instruments, voices, and join in on the contemporary and folk music session. Admission is free and this is a great opportunity to make a few friends.