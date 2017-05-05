9 things to do this week

The fireworks go off as the action of sideshow alley continues at the Grafton ShowPhoto Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Grafton Show

WHEN: Friday and Saturday from 7am

WHERE: Grafton Showground

DETAILS: Join in on the fun at this year's annual Grafton Agricultural Show.

There are art exhibitions, cattle shows, wood chop, rides, food, poultry, produce, equestrian events, the announcement of the Grafton Showgirl and much, much more.

Admission is adults $15, students $10, children less than 16 years $5, aged or war veteran pensioners $10 and family ticket $35.

Fundraiser for Paige

WHEN: Sunday, noon

WHERE: Iluka Bowls Club

DETAILS: Help 10-year-old Paige Humphreys get to America for complex and life-changing liver surgery by coming down to Iluka for her fundraiser. There will be jumping castles, games, face painting, live entertainment and lots, lots more. The theme is fantasy so come dressed in your favourite fairy, pixie, pirate etc costume and enjoy the day.

There will be huge prizes to win, including scenic helicopter flights and more.

Mother's Day Tea

WHEN: Wednesday, 10am

WHERE: Grafton Community Centre

DETAILS: Join the United Hospital Auxiliary Grafton for their Mother's Day morning tea.

Bring along your mum and celebrate Mother's Day with entertainment, tombola, raffles and lucky door prizes.

Tickets available at Summerland Credit Union, Grafton, Go Girlz Boutique, Grafton and Auxiliary Op-Shop at Grafton Hospital for $8.

Hub Church birthday

WHEN: Sunday, 5.30pm

WHERE: The Hub Church, Queen St Grafton

DETAILS: The Hub Church is turning three this weekend with a night service, live music, a jumping castle and a free dinner.

Doors open at 5.30pm with the service beginning at 7pm.

Biggest Morning Tea

WHEN: Saturday, 10am

WHERE: See Park, Grafton

DETAILS: Join the Friends of Guiding at See Park for their biggest morning tea to help raise money for the Cancer Council. Entry to the morning tea is by donation.

Roger Green will be performing and you'll have the chance to take part in a tombola.

Valley Made market

WHEN: Sunday, 9am to 2pm

WHERE: South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

DETAILS: Enjoy this hand-made and boutique market and grab your mum something special for Mother's Day.

There will be a professional photographer there doing Mother's Day mini photo sessions, face painting and plaster painting for the kids and much, much more for the whole family to enjoy.

Old time dancing

WHEN: Sunday, 1-5pm

WHERE: Iluka Bowls Club

DETAILS: Get your feet moving with some old time and new vogue dancing this weekend. Cost of $5 includes afternoon tea.

Far North Coast Rugby Union

When: Saturday, 2pm

Where: Yamba Oval and Ken Leeson Oval

DETAILS: Far North Coast Rugby contenders Yamba Buccaneers and defending President Cup champions Iluka Cossacks get their first taste of home ground action for the 2017 season this Saturday afternoon. Buccaneers will take on Evans River Killer Whales at their home Yamba Oval while across the river mouth the Cossacks clash with Kyogle Cockies.

Yamba Buccaneers win a line-out against the Iluka Cossacks in the opening round of the Far North Coast Rugby Union's Presidents Cup. Graham Mackie

Folk music session

WHEN: Saturday, 1pm

WHERE: Good Intent Hotel

DETAILS: Bring your acoustic instruments, voices, and join in on the contemporary and folk music session. Admission is free and this is a great opportunity to make a few friends.