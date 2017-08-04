9 things to do this week

Hannah Craig from CVC Youth Action with other members, TAFE students and ETC staff get excited about the upcoming Future Fest.

Visit Swap Meet

WHEN: 7am Sunday, entrants from 8am.

WHERE: Grafton Showground.

DETAILS: Cars, race cars and motor bikes will be on show at the Grafton Sporting Car Club Swap Meet. Swap meet sites $15 for two people, car show entrants $5 per car or motorbike, gold coin entry for public, under 15 free. Hot food, drinks, coffee and ice cream available. For bookings and general inquiries phone Dick Hughes on 66424272 or 0448150162.

Nathan Benn speaks after Benny's Smash Repairs was announced as Business of the Year at the 2016 Clarence Valley Business Awards Adam Hourigan

Business Awards

WHEN: Saturday.

WHERE: Yamba Bowling Club.

DETAILS: The 2017 Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards presentation night is on this weekend, where the Clarence Valley Business of the Year will be announced.

Tickets to the dinner cost $75 for chamber of commerce members or $85.

OFF AND WALKING: Participants in the annual Coast 2 Course walk to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis leaving Brooms Head on Sunday morning. Jarrard Potter

Coast 2 Course

WHEN: Sunday.

WHERE: Brooms Head to Yamba.

DETAILS: Take a walk from Brooms Head to Yamba along the coast for Cystic Fibrosis Australia. Alternatively, play 18 holes of golf at the Yamba Golf and Country Club.

To walk or golf is $50 for adults and $20 for school-aged children. To register, phone LJ Hooker Maclean on 66452222.

My Future Festival

WHEN: Tuesday, 10am to 4pm.

WHERE: Grafton TAFE.

DETAILS: If you're aged 15-21 and would like to discover your passion, head to My Future Fest. The event is designed to provide young people with bright ideas about their future and different pathways available.

My Future Fest will focus on career, training and health advice, with workshops and practical demos on offer.

Cirque Africa

WHEN: Friday.

WHERE: Saraton Theatre.

DETAILS: Cirque Africa is a one of a kind show that is sure to amaze and enthral all who see it. This 100% African cultural experience is a vibrant and highly entertaining blockbuster production which transports each audience to the positive side of Africa through modern stage a performance. Tickets are $79 for adults, $59 for senior and concession, and children under 18 are $49.

Weekend markets

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday.

WHERE: Glenreagh Hall, Clarence Valley Information Centre, Iluka Sports Ground, Tanamon Art Gallery.

DETAILS: If you're looking for a day out on the weekend, there are three markets on around the Clarence Valley.

On Saturday the Village Marketplace takes place in Glenreagh and the the Clarence Valley Information Centre holds their monthly market. On Sunday, Iluka holds their monthly market with a whole range of stores and the Tanamon Art Gallery will hold their regular markets in Pillar Valley.

Folk music session

WHEN: Saturday, 1pm.

WHERE: Good Intent Hotel.

DETAILS: Bring your voices and acoustic instruments to have a good time with a good group of people who love to have a sing-along. Li Garden does not open for lunch on the weekends so bring along some snacks. There will be music folders to share.

DIY workshops

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday.

WHERE: Bunnings Warehouse, South Grafton.

DETAILS: Roll up your sleeves and learn to have fun with DIY this weekend at Bunnings with workshops for adults. The free, hands-on workshops are held every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, and will give you the confidence to tackle your own home and outdoor projects with the Quick Refresh, Repair and Maintenance workshop. There will also be kids workshops available in animal crafts, please contact Bunnings as times vary.

CHAMPAGNE RUGBY: Avid Grafton Redmen supporter Erika Honnery is primed for celebrations at the club's annual ladies day celebrations. Gary Nichols

Grafton Redmen's annual ladies day

WHEN: Saturday, 1.30pm.

WHERE: Rugby Park, South Grafton.

DETAILS: It is Grafton Redmen's last home game of the season and the club is planning to go out in style as they celebrate the real people behind the scenes who have supported their rugby careers: the women in their life. Ladies day is $30 a ticket with drinks and food throughout the spectacle. With semi-final hosting rights on the line the action on the field is set to be as exciting as the action off it.