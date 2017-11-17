9 things to do this week

SADDLE UP: The annual Grafton GBomb 9 hour race at Bom Bom State Forest will be on this weekend.

SADDLE UP: The annual Grafton GBomb 9 hour race at Bom Bom State Forest will be on this weekend. Debrah Novak

Yamba Country Music Muster

WHEN:

Sunday, noon

WHERE:

Yamba Bowling Club

DETAILS:

Catch this month's guest artist, Rosanna Ruddick, at the Yamba Country Music Muster. Rosana's powerful renditions of all round country songs will have you foot tapping, or line dancing, with her own immeasurable style. Afternoon tea will be provided.

Ashby Markets

WHEN:

Sunday

WHERE:

Ashby Community Centre

DETAILS:

Stalls include fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes, slices, second hand goods and the arts and crafts of talented locals. If you get peckish, the community centre canteen has some delicious food available.

Rotary Book Sale

WHEN:

Friday and Saturday, 9am start

WHERE:

Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS:

Don't miss the Maclean Rotary Club's big book sale this weekend. Fill a bag with books for just $6 and children's books are free.

Domestic violence forum

WHEN:

Sunday from 2pm

WHERE:

Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS:

Domestic violence is one of the biggest issues facing the Lower Clarence community, with the forum to help discuss the causes and what can be done to help.

Disabled Surfers Association Keenan Klassic

WHEN:

Saturday, 9am start

WHERE:

Turners Beach, Yamba

DETAILS:

People of all abilities are invited to hit the waves and take part in the Disabled Surfing Australia Far North Coast Keenan Klassic. It's a free event with anybody interested in participating to head to Turners Beach before 10am.

GBomb Enduro Race

WHEN:

Saturday, 10am to 7pm

WHERE:

Bom Bom State Forest

DETAILS:

After rain delays Grafton Cycle Club's mountain bike group, the Bom Bom Racers, are busy preparing for the 2017 GBomb 9hr cross country mountain bike endurance race. Solo, Juniors & Teams. Free camping. Live Music www.facebook.com/ bombomracing.

Jackadgery Family Fun Day

WHEN:

Saturday

WHERE:

Mann River Caravan Park, Gwydir Highway, Jackadgery

DETAILS:

A day of good old fashioned fun for the whole family. Come enjoy a day full of fun with friends and family in the beautiful Clarence Valley, on the magnificent Mann River. For more information and to and pre-book a half hour canoeing spot call 6647 4662.

Grafton Services Swimming Club Meet

WHEN:

Tuesday

WHERE:

Grafton Olympic Pool

DETAILS:

Join us at the Grafton Olympic Pool in summer for our swimming club meet. All races are handicapped, meaning that any level of ability swimmer can compete. For details contact Toni Ensbey 6642 5886 or Jill Enks 6642 8067.

Yamba Weekly Farmers Markets

WHEN:

Wednesday from 7am to 1pm

WHERE:

Whiting Beach Car Park off Flinders Reserve, Yamba.

DETAILS:

All produce sold is freshly and locally grown. The market show cases locally grown fruit, vegetables, eggs, fish, flowers etc. plus locally produced cakes, biscuits, jams and gourmet items.