9 things to do this week

IWA crowd favourite Randall launches himself from the second floor onto his opponents.

Sandwizard

WHEN: January 8-13, 10am-4pm.

WHERE: Grafton Shopping World, Grafton.

DETAILS: Get down to Grafton Shopping World for some school holiday fun and let your imagination run wild with colourful sand art. This is creative fun that is fast and fuss free. Take home kits are also available.

IWA Summer Meltdown Tour

WHEN: Sunday, 8pm-11pm.

WHERE: Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba.

DETAILS: The IWA Pro Wrestling Summer Meltdown tour is heading for Yamba Bowling Club this Sunday. Escape to the amazing world of pro wrestling at this family friendly, action packed show that features some of Australia's most talented and accomplished performers. Tickets start from $25 with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Yamba Ocean Swims

BIRDS EYE VIEW: The view of the Yamba Ocean Swims from the Surf Life Saving clubhouse. Clair Morton

WHEN: Sunday, 9am-4pm.

WHERE: Yamba Beach, Yamba.

DETAILS: Get yourself feeling healthy after festive season indulgences with the traditional Yamba Ocean Swim this Sunday. With its picturesque beaches and pristine surrounds Yamba always puts on a show, so bring friends and family along to a day filled with excitement and community involvement. Tickets are available from $20 at www.oceanswims.com

Mental as Anything

WHEN: Saturday, 8pm-11pm.

WHERE: Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba.

DETAILS: Mental as Anything is making a return to the Yamba Bowling Club. This award winning band is still going strong as they perform their greatest hits, with their music still very popular and recognisable decades after the band first began playing as art students at East Sydney Technical College. Tickets are available from $27.50.

Maclean MacMarket

Maclean Rotary chefs du jour (from left) Ken Ford, Geoff Pitson and Glenn Brown are at the Maclean MacMarkets on Saturday, 7th January, 2017 Debrah Novak

WHEN: Saturday, 8am-1pm.

WHERE: River St, Maclean.

DETAILS: Maclean will be buzzing this Saturday as thousands of people descend on the Scottish heritage town for the annual Maclean MacMarket day. There will be plenty of antiques and collectibles, as well as arts and crafts stalls dotted along the main street with a food court located at McLachlan Park. Live entertainment will be provided by the Maclean and District Services Pipe band and a small group of buskers, with plenty of entertainment for the kids with face painting and a merry-go round.

Circus Workshop

WHEN: Tuesday, 9.30am-11.30am.

WHERE: Wherrett Park.

DETAILS: At this high-energy workshop, participants of all ages will learn a variety of new skills including hula-hoop, spinning plates, juggling, human pyramids and many more exciting skills in this free workshop at Wherrett Park, Maclean. This workshop is a part of the Out of the Box youth program and is free.

Stand Up Paddle Boarding

WHEN: Wednesday, 9am-12pm.

WHERE: Copmanhurst Boat Ramp, Copmanhurst.

DETAILS: Learn about the equipment, water rescue and new skills and techniques before going on a guided Stand Up Paddle board tour on the beautiful Clarence River at Copmanhurst. Stand Up Paddle Boards, life jackets and materials are provided. This free holiday workshop is for young people aged 14 and up, with bookings essential.

Iluka Markets

WHEN: Sunday.

WHERE: Owen St, Corner of Spenser St, Iluka.

DETAILS: Set amongst the trees on the Iluka Sports Ground, the Iluka Markets have become widely recognised as having a friendly and relaxing atmosphere. Wandering through this market, you will find a variety of locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery, locally produced soaps, cakes and preservatives.

Foreshore Food Festival

WHEN: Sunday, 12am-6pm.

WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern, Yamba.

DETAILS: There will be something for everyone at the Foreshore Food Festival at the Yamba Shores Tavern. The Gold Coast Food Truck will be supplying lots of scrumptious food choices - both savoury and sweet. There will be entertainment for the kids and the Ford Brothers providing entertainment on the deck from 4pm.