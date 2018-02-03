9 things to do this weekend in the Clarence Valley

Archibald Prize 2017 Gala Opening
WHEN:
Today 5pm
WHERE:
Grafton Regional Gallery
DETAILS:
The Archibald Prize Regional Tour exhibition opens with special guests Rupert Myer AO, chair Australia Council, Patron of Arts; Dr Michael Brand, the Director Art Gallery of NSW; and Paul Newton, Archibald Prize Finalist 2017. With canapes and live music by Clarence Valley Conservatorium String Ensemble. Entry is $35 pre-booked, $40 at door.
Cinema Under Stars
WHEN:
Today 5.30pm
WHERE:
Memorial Park
DETAILS:
Free family-friendly open-air screening of animated blockbuster The Secret Life of Pets. Entertainment and activities before the movie screens at sundown.
On The Surface
WHEN:
Today 5.30pm
WHERE:
Yamba museum
DETAILS:
Exhibition featuring aerial photographic works of Stuart Murphy and a selection of recent paintings by Katie Marie Clarke.
Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf
WHEN:
Sunday 9.30am
WHERE:
Jacaranda Hotel Grafton
DETAILS:
This is the first game of the year, with tee-off at Westlawn Golf Course. Two-person ambrose event so partner needed. Lunch provided after game along with presentations.
8 Ball Aitken
WHEN:
Saturday 8.30pm-10.30pm
WHERE:
Yamba Shores Tavern
DETAILS:
For more than a decade, 8 Ball Aitken has been impossibly dedicated to his six-string muse and absolutely devoted to his audiences. He brings his energy and infectious blend of swampy blues-rock to bring all the vibes.
Grafton Riding Club Training Day
WHEN:
Sunday 9am
WHERE:
Grafton Riding Club, Hawthorne Park
DETAILS:
The first training day of 2018. Maxine Brooks will give lessons and share extensive knowledge. $5 for members, $15 each for group lesson, $30 each for private lesson.
Celtic/Contemporary Folk Sessions
WHEN:
Saturday 1pm
WHERE:
Good Intent Hotel, South Grafton
DETAILS:
Where everyone can sing, play and discover traditional folk music. Bring yourself with fold-up chair, nibbles and acoustic instrument of choice.
Clarence Valley Pride Youth Group
WHEN:
Thursday 4pm
WHERE:
Out of the Box Cafe, Grafton
DETAILS:
Is a social peer group support by local youth workers where LGBTIQ young people can socialise and connect with other young people. Catered for 16 to 25-year-olds.
Whitewater Raft Handling Workshop
WHEN:
Saturday 9am-4pm
WHERE:
Nymboida River, Nymboida
DETAILS:
Swiftwater Rescue is running a platform handling workshop that covers boat handling skills and techniques. This course will have a limit of 10 people and participants are encouraged to bring the raft or platform they will use on a rescue.