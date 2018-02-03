9 things to do this weekend in the Clarence Valley

Grafton Regional Gallery director Jude McBean with Portrait of Rupert Myer AO by Paul Newton.

Grafton Regional Gallery director Jude McBean with Portrait of Rupert Myer AO by Paul Newton. Ebony Stansfield

Archibald Prize 2017 Gala Opening

WHEN:

Today 5pm

WHERE:

Grafton Regional Gallery

DETAILS:

The Archibald Prize Regional Tour exhibition opens with special guests Rupert Myer AO, chair Australia Council, Patron of Arts; Dr Michael Brand, the Director Art Gallery of NSW; and Paul Newton, Archibald Prize Finalist 2017. With canapes and live music by Clarence Valley Conservatorium String Ensemble. Entry is $35 pre-booked, $40 at door.

Cinema Under Stars

WHEN:

Today 5.30pm

WHERE:

Memorial Park

DETAILS:

Free family-friendly open-air screening of animated blockbuster The Secret Life of Pets. Entertainment and activities before the movie screens at sundown.

On The Surface

WHEN:

Today 5.30pm

WHERE:

Yamba museum

DETAILS:

Exhibition featuring aerial photographic works of Stuart Murphy and a selection of recent paintings by Katie Marie Clarke.

Jacaranda Hotel Social Golf

WHEN:

Sunday 9.30am

WHERE:

Jacaranda Hotel Grafton

DETAILS:

This is the first game of the year, with tee-off at Westlawn Golf Course. Two-person ambrose event so partner needed. Lunch provided after game along with presentations.

8 Ball Aitken

WHEN:

Saturday 8.30pm-10.30pm

WHERE:

Yamba Shores Tavern

DETAILS:

For more than a decade, 8 Ball Aitken has been impossibly dedicated to his six-string muse and absolutely devoted to his audiences. He brings his energy and infectious blend of swampy blues-rock to bring all the vibes.

Grafton Riding Club Training Day

WHEN:

Sunday 9am

WHERE:

Grafton Riding Club, Hawthorne Park

DETAILS:

The first training day of 2018. Maxine Brooks will give lessons and share extensive knowledge. $5 for members, $15 each for group lesson, $30 each for private lesson.

Celtic/Contemporary Folk Sessions

WHEN:

Saturday 1pm

WHERE:

Good Intent Hotel, South Grafton

DETAILS:

Where everyone can sing, play and discover traditional folk music. Bring yourself with fold-up chair, nibbles and acoustic instrument of choice.

Clarence Valley Pride Youth Group

WHEN:

Thursday 4pm

WHERE:

Out of the Box Cafe, Grafton

DETAILS:

Is a social peer group support by local youth workers where LGBTIQ young people can socialise and connect with other young people. Catered for 16 to 25-year-olds.

Whitewater Raft Handling Workshop

WHEN:

Saturday 9am-4pm

WHERE:

Nymboida River, Nymboida

DETAILS:

Swiftwater Rescue is running a platform handling workshop that covers boat handling skills and techniques. This course will have a limit of 10 people and participants are encouraged to bring the raft or platform they will use on a rescue.