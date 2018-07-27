9 Things To Do This Week

Ken Done's Paintings you Probably Haven't Seen

WHEN:

Today 10am-4pm.

WHERE:

Grafton Regional Gallery 158 Fitzroy St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Ken's most recent exhibition Paintings You Probably Haven't Seen has travelled to the Grafton Regional Gallery to help celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Be Connected Using Email presentation

WHEN:

Today 10.30-11.30am.

WHERE:

Grafton Library 126-144 Pound St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Come to this course to learn all about email accounts on the internet.

It will cover how to set-up an email account, as well as how to open, ready and send emails safely.

Learn how to do

the Cuban Salsa

WHEN:

Tonight 6.30pm.

WHERE:

Raymond Laurie Sports Centre, 78 Angourie Rd, Yamba.

DETAILS:

Come and join Christina where she will show you how to Walk with Attitude in an inclusive and fun-filled class. At 6.30-7.30pm is Cuban Groove; 7.30-8.30pm is Cuban Salsa/Rueda de Casino; from 8.30pm until late: Peruvian dinner at La Cocina de Alfredo plus social dancing. Classes are $15 for one class or $25 for two; $12 for one and $20 for two for concession. Phone Christina on 0432509519 for more information.

Prepay by using the PayPal link and put your name/Yamba as reference: www.paypal.me/

MMonneron

Adam Harpaz

hits the stage

WHEN:

Tonight 8-11.30pm.

WHERE:

Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba, 44 Wooli St, Yamba.

DETAILS:

Adam Harpaz is an independent singer-songwriter from Australia.

The Byron Bay based musician paints pictures of peaceful coastal living through heartfelt performances and lyrical integrity.

He will be playing in the Boardwalk Bar, free entry 18+ only. He has been featured on Triple J and performed at major festivals.

Towards Zero Deforestation Roadshow

WHEN:

Tonight 6-8.30pm.

WHERE:

104 Bacon St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Join Daisy Barham and Shirley Hall from the Nature Conservation Council for the Towards Zero Deforestation Roadshow that will cover how the community can all work together to call for stronger laws for nature, and how to get involved.

Co-hosting this event is the Clarence Environment Centre.

This is a free community event. All welcome.

African Cuisine, Free Tea Tasting, Artists Painting Live

WHEN:

Saturday 10am-6pm.

WHERE:

Zaaton Tea House and Blossoms, Shop 6/70 Prince St, Grafton.

DETAILS:

Come along and try East African cuisine, perfect for vegans and vegetarians.

There will be free tumeric tea tasting and free dessert with every African meal purchased.

There will be artists painting, creating and sharing their talents and attendees are able to purchase their finished master piece.

This event is great for sharing the joy, culture and talent amongst our local community.

Tomi Gray Seasons Live Album Tour

WHEN:

Saturday 8-11pm.

WHERE:

Yamba Shores Tavern, 64 The Mainbrace, Yamba.

DETAILS:

Tomi Gray is travelling the country on his Seasons Live Album Tour.

This experienced singer, all round musician, writer and published poet Tomi will wow audiences in Yamba.

Glenreagh Timber Festival

WHEN:

Saturday, from 8am

WHERE:

Bridge St, Glenreagh

DETAILS:

This festival celebrates the village's heritage with woodchops, sheep dog trials, whip cracking, displays, mechanical bull, entertainment and a markets. Join in the fun.

C2C Charity Day for cystic fibrosis

WHEN:

Sunday 7am-4pm.

WHERE:

LJ Hooker Maclean 229 River St, Maclean.

DETAILS:

This is the 10th anniversary of the 23km walk along the coast from Brooms Head to Yamba raising money for cystic fibrosis.

Contact LJ Hooker Maclean for more info or to register.