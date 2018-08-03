9 things to do this week

BLOSSOMING: The crew from Flowers by Bonnie celebrate their two awards, including the Popular Choice Business at the Clarence Valley Business Awards last year.

BLOSSOMING: The crew from Flowers by Bonnie celebrate their two awards, including the Popular Choice Business at the Clarence Valley Business Awards last year. Adam Hourigan

Anna and Jed Live at the Bowlo

WHEN: Tomorrow 8-11.30pm.

WHERE: Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba, 44 Wooli St, Yamba.

DETAILS: Anna and Jed are an indie/folk couple who bring their adventurous and relaxed vibe to the stage. They began writing together on a surf trip in Sumatra. They will be performing in the Boardwalk Bar.

Loving Life Day

WHEN: Saturday 10am-3pm.

WHERE: Corner Pound and Prince streets, Market Square, Grafton.

DETAILS: Loving Life Day is an annual community fun day with free stage entertainment, free family activities, market stalls and food vendors, all in the centre of Grafton. Loving Life Day is presented by FM 103.1.

Sponsors and Old Boys' Day VS Kyogle Cockies

WHEN: Saturday 3-5pm.

WHERE: Yamba Buccaneers Rugby Club, Yamba Oval, Coldstream St, Yamba.

DETAILS: Sponsors and Old Boys' Day and the final home game of the season will see the Buccaneers host the Kyogle Cockies Rugby Union Club. This is the day the club thanks their sponsors, previous players and fans for their support throughout the year.

Iluka Markets

WHEN: Sunday, 7am-3pm.

WHERE: Owen and Spenser streets Iluka.

DETAILS: Wander through this market and you will find a variety of quality stalls to your heart's desire. You will find locally inspired art, original craft and woodwork, handmade jewellery and more.

Mission Songs Project

WHEN: Today, 7pm

WHERE: Clarence Valley Conservatorium

DETAILS: Mission Songs Project is an initiative to revive contemporary Australian indigenous songs from 1900 to 1999, focusing on the Christian missions, state-run settlements and native camps where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were relocated.

Searching for the secular songs that were sung after church, Mission Songs Project looks to explore the day to day life of the mission days, from cultural identity to love and loss. These unique songs consist of almost forgotten stories that shed light into the history of indigenous elders, families and communities.

Gallery's 30th birthday

WHEN: Saturday 3.30pm

WHERE: Grafton Regional Gallery

DETAILS: Celebrate the 30th birthday of the Grafton Regional Gallery. With a complimentary drink on arrival, grazing platters and a paybar operating, it's a chance to meet and greet new people. This is a chance to meet some of the Clarence Valley's artists.

Outer Space family night

WHEN: Saturday from 5.30pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club

DETAILS: This week the Family Fun Night will focus on space with loads of activities planned with prizes for the best dressed. You can also have your face painted for free and there will be super cheap kids' meals and drinks.

Clarence Valley Business Awards

WHEN: Saturday, 6pm

WHERE: Yamba Bowling Club

DETAILS: Don't forget the Clarence Valley Business Awards this weekend where the best of the best will be decided for all things business related.

Grafton Public School Gala Concert

WHEN: Wednesday, 6.30pm

WHERE: Saraton Theatre

DETAILS: Join Grafton Public School for their annual gala concert. Students and staff will perform for one fabulous night only.

Tickets on sale from the Saraton Theatre website saraton.com, no tickets will be available on the night.