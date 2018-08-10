9 things to do this week

Be Connected - Using Search Engines workshop

WHEN: Today 10.30-11am

WHERE: Grafton Library, 126-144 Pound St, Grafton

DETAILS: Learn how to use search engines such as Google. The course covers how to search for websites, use bookmarks and save images and other files.

Waiting for Godot opening night

WHEN: Tonight 6.30pm

WHERE: The Pelican Playhouse, 81 Through St, South Grafton

DETAILS: The 20th century classic Waiting For Godot opens. Waiting For Godot tickets on sale at South Grafton News and Gifts, located at 38 Skinner St or phone 66423027. Cost is $20 for adults and $15 concession. There will also be champagne and nibbles.

Don't Lock Up Your Granny show

WHEN: Tonight 7.30-10.30pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton

DETAILS: Featuring music from the 50s, 60s and 70s. The Don't Lock Up Your Granny show encapsulates what was big in the days when poodle skirts and bodgies and widgees roamed the clubs. This is a free show full of nostalgia with a little something for everyone.

Maclean Community Monthly Markets

WHEN: Tomorrow 6am-1pm.

WHERE: Centenary Drive, Maclean Car Park, Maclean.

DETAILS: Stalls will sell items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce.

Moving With The Womb

WHEN: Tomorrow 10am-noon

WHERE: Inner Rhythm Yoga, 46 Oliver St, Grafton

DETAILS: This workshop will focus on a more feminine approach to yoga. Honouring the wisdom of the womb, creating self care rituals. $30 per person. Numbers will be limited for this workshop to keep it intimate.

The Wanderers show

WHEN: Tomorrow night 8-11pm.

WHERE: Yamba Gold and Country Club, River St, Yamba.

DETAILS: Dance up a storm with The Wanderers performing the best music of the 50s and 60s. Enjoy hit after hit from a fantastic era and make a night out of it with dinner before the show. Dinner is available at the restaurant, Sea Fire, from 5.30pm. Tickets available from Reception at Yamba Golf and Country Club during business hours or over the phone for $25.

Chisel Revived and Barnesy Revisited

WHEN: Tomorrow 8.30-10.30pm

WHERE: Grafton District Services Club, 105-107 Mary St, Grafton

DETAILS: Experience Australia's number one Tribute to the Legends that are Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes. For over three decades, the songs of Cold Chisel and Jimmy Barnes have dominated the airwaves with their powerful brand of Aussie rock. $22 per person, bookings essential. www.trybooking.com/book/ event?eid=393557&

Yamba Mushroom to Mushroom Workshop

WHEN: Tuesday 6-8pm.

WHERE: Treelands Drive, Yamba.

DETAILS: Join Urban Kulture at their workshop with hands-on skill development in gourmet mushroom cultivation. Learn how to grow your own oyster mushrooms as they take you through the steps of mushroom cultivation, with a focus on using available waste products. There will also be a presentation on mushrooms including the life cycle, how to take care of your mushrooms, cultivation cycle and more. Bookings essential, $95. To book, head to the website: www.urbankulture.co m.au/product-page/yamba-ns w-mushroom-to-mushroom -workshop.

Surf Report Duo

WHEN: Tomorrow 8-11pm

WHERE: Village Green Hotel, 230 Pound St, Grafton

DETAILS: Mark Richards and Matt Gaggin are Surf Report, and as they put it, they play music for your head and your feet. These guys are talented and dynamic and are fast becoming well known on their local North Coast circuit. Together, Mark on lead vocals and guitar and Matt on lead guitar and vocals, deliver a diverse range of hit songs which stretch from the classic 1950s to the latest radio chart favourites.