Bored? Here's 9 things to do this weekend

Legendary Ausralian rock royalty Jimmy Barnes appears at the Red Hot Summer Concert Batemans Bay

Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Boy

WHEN: Saturday, 8pm.

WHERE: Grafton Saraton Theatre.

DETAILS: For one night only this live event will see Jimmy sharing stories from his troubled childhood and delinquent adolescence as well as intimate musical performance.

This tour will be a real insight into the events that shaped Jimmy's life and music.

Tickets range from $99.90 to $119.90 including booking fee. All seats are allocated and are available at www.saraton.com.

Early December will see husband and wife, Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont team up for a very rare and special North Coast tour as a duo.

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley

WHEN: Saturday, 7.30pm.

WHERE: The Pelican Playhouse.

DETAILS: An intimate night of music and storytelling at the Pelican Playhouse with husband and wife duo.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at South Grafton News & Gifts Newspower over the phone on 66423027 and will be collected at the door at the show.

Legacy Food and Craft Fair

WHEN: Saturday, 8am to 1pm.

WHERE: Legacy House, 139 Fitzroy St, Grafton.

DETAILS: Come along and enjoy a lovely day at the fair with local crafts and homemade food. Christmas cakes, jams, gingerbread, toys, jewellery, and crafts will be available for purchase as well as plenty more.

Join the community and have fun while in search of perfect Christmas presents and snacks.

Christmas fishing community event

Christmas fishing community event

WHEN: Saturday, 12pm to 5pm.

WHERE: Memorial Park, Lawrence.

DETAILS: Come along to the biggest and last fishing event of the year as Clarence Valley Mental Health Fishing Community invites you to fish, relax, play games and meet new friends.

There will be tons of fun throughout the day with prizes, summer games, a free sausage sizzle and snacks, and a present from Fishing Santa for those who have been good.

Criterion Theatre's Aladdin cast.

Enjoy Aladdin pantomime

WHEN: Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

WHERE: Criterion Theatre.

DETAILS: The Criterion Theatre's Christmas pantomime is Aladdin, the story of a boy who ventures through China to Australia. Along the way he meets the wizard Abanazar, falls in love with the Emperor's daughter, almost gets beheaded, searches for the magic lamp, meets a genie or two and ends up in Australia trying to rescue the Princess.

Shows are on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm and Sundays at 2pm.

Tickets are $20 for night shows and $15 for matinees from www.criteriontheatre.org.au or from Buckely's Music.

Halfway Creek market stalls

WHEN: Sunday, 8.30am to 12.30pm.

WHERE: Halfway Creek Hall.

DETAILS: Join the fun at the Halfway Creek Markets, a great place to stop during your Sunday. The local stalls offer yummy food for budget prices as well as a Christmas raffle, apparel and accessories for purchase and crafts.

New stall-holders are always welcome and for further information, contact Liz on 66494432 or Lois on 0427492060.

Santa arrives at Shoppingworld

WHEN: Saturday, 10am.

WHERE: Grafton Shoppingworld.

DETAILS: Meet Eddie Echidna and bring along your coupon to receive your free gift plus receive a free MMS photo thanks to Telstra Grafton Shoppingworld.

Santa packages start from $15 and are $5 for each additional photo.

Instant Santa Photos will be available with White Rabbit Foto from 10am to 1pm.

Free Family Christmas Party

WHEN: Saturday, 4pm to 7pm

WHERE: Bob Liddiard Park, South Grafton

DETAILS: Come along to Bob Liddiard Park on Saturday December 3 from 4pm-7pm for a FREE family Christmas Party. Enjoy a free BBQ, entertainment for the kids, face painting, a jumping castle, Wipeout adventure playground, slushies, raffles and a visit from Santa. Everyone is welcome!

If you have any questions please contact me on 0415 202 279

Folk Session

WHEN: Saturday, 2pm

WHERE: Copmanhurst Village PreSchool

DETAILS: Everybody's welcome with OR without instruments, all acoustic instruments are welcome. There are song folders to share, and a bunch of irreverent and warm folks who enjoy a session, a good sing, and discovering something a bit different.

These sessions are about Folk Music in its many genres, and provide a non-judgemental environment for people to have a go at finding their own musical voice, whatever that may be. Participation is a great way to enjoy what's on offer, but not the only way.