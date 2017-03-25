27°
News

9 things to do this weekend

24th Mar 2017 11:30 AM
Jayden Hebbard and Daniel Tuite from the Stained Daisies.
Jayden Hebbard and Daniel Tuite from the Stained Daisies. Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Yamba Country

Music Club

WHEN:

Sunday March 26, noon-5pm

WHERE:

Yamba Bowling Club

DETAILS:

Yamba Country Music March muster will feature an excellent guest artist, Diane Coombes. Visitors welcome, $5 entry, afternoon tea provided.

Earth Hour

WHEN:

Saturday, March 25, from 5pm.

WHERE:

Market Square, Grafton

DETAILS:

Free mandala magic and belly dancing workshops begin at 5pm and our live youth performances featuring Anaya Reimer, Maeve Grant, Ryan Kemp, Jason Reynolds, Jordan Smith, Smokestack and the Deadfish Handshakes start at 6pm.

Food and drinks will be available and there will be plenty of picnic space if families would like to bring their own.

Shine a light on climateaction and #changeclimatechange.

Lanbruk's Gunyah

WHEN:

Sunday, 10am-3pm

WHERE:

423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Carrs Peninsula

DETAILS:

Enjoy the museum, farm animals and olive tastings for $5 a person, with kids under 12 free.

Munch on home-made sponge cake with jam and fresh cream for $7.

For more information, phone 66426640.

Folk music

WHEN:

Saturday, 1pm

WHERE:

Copmanhurst Preschool

DETAILS:

Enjoy Celtic and contemporary folk this weekend.

Bring your instruments and your voices and enjoy an afternoon of listening and playing music.

There will be song books for everyone to share.

Bring a chair, drinks and nibbles.

Nana Glen Hall Markets

WHEN:

Saturday, 8am-noon

WHERE:

Nana Glen Memorial Hall

DETAILS:

Enjoy cooking, plants, craft items, used goodies and many other treasures at the Nana Glen markets.

Morning tea, scones, bacon and egg rolls and sausage sizzles are available.

For more information, phone Gary Ellem 66543323 or Evelyn Dew 66543211.

Ghosts v Roosters

WHEN:

Saturday, 2pm

WHERE:

Frank McGuren Field

DETAILS:

The Ghosts will kick off the 2017 Group 2 season against Nambucca Heads Roosters at Frank McGuren Field this Saturday.

Under-18s get under way from 2pm, reserve grade about 3.15pm and first grade at 4.30pm.

Gallery exhibitions

WHEN:

Friday and Saturday, 10am-4pm

WHERE:

Grafton Regional Gallery

DETAILS:

This is your lastchance to catch the work of iconic rock photographer Tony Mott andother exhibitions suchas the Women of Yulgilbar and Chris Hazell:Cynosure at the regional gallery this weekend.

Admission is by donation.

The Stained Daisies

WHEN:

Friday, 8.30pm

WHERE:

Roches Family Hotel

DETAILS:

Catch local boys the Stained Daises return to the stage in Grafton for a show at Roches. Admission is free, so join the boys for some dancing and fun times.

Days for Girls

WHEN:

Friday, 9am-noon

WHERE:

Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean

DETAILS:

Cutting, sewing and packing day. All inquiries to Muriel Harris on 66464107.
Grafton Daily Examiner
IAN ROBINSON: Legacies of a quiet achiever

IAN ROBINSON: Legacies of a quiet achiever

Politicians and community members pay tribute to former Cowper and Page politician

Theft from Grafton shop caught on CCTV footage

WANTED: Police would like to speak to this man, who was captured on CCTV walking into Grafton retailer Orange Daze on Tuesday afternoon.

Can you assist police with this investigation?

$150,000 worth of drugs removed from Clarence Valley

CROPPED: Forty mature marijuana plants, with an estimated street value $80,000, were allegedly seized by police during a search warrant on an Iluka Rd house yesterday.

Marijuana, crystal meth and cocaine siezed in three separate raids

9 things to do this weekend

Jayden Hebbard and Daniel Tuite from the Stained Daisies.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Local Partners

IAN ROBINSON: Legacies of a quiet achiever

Politicians and community members pay tribute to former Cowper and Page politician

Seascapes on show at Yamba museum

SEASCAPES: Two of the works in Peter McGrath's exhibition.

Pastel drawings from around Frazer Reef on show

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

John Ashby and his son Joel are taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

MKR has been outrated by Nine's revamped dating show Married At First Sight for weeks now.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Emma Thompson missed her chance with Trump

Emma Thompson.

EMMA Thompson once turned down an offer from Donald Trump

Keith Urban went to extreme lengths for ultrasound

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Keith Urban's flying visit to Australia for lunch and an ultrasound

Entertainer&#39;s Dream

46 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Exceptionally located with breathtaking unobstructed views over the hills with glimpses of the Clarence River is this exquisitely renovated four bedroom home. Our...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as “Secret Hollow” offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Rent Or Renovate

1/4 Sovereign Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 3 1 1 New price...

This property has enjoyed a long rental history, with current tenant in place paying $190 per week, but would renovate into something special for those on a budget...

Commander and Chief on Maclean hill…

2a Jamison Street, Maclean 2463

House 5 2 2 On Site 1:30pm...

If there was ever a home in Maclean that has captured the imagination over the years, 2a Jamison Street, Maclean would be the one. The sheer size of the home on...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $424,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

5 Acre hidden pearl on Woodford Island

50 South Arm School Road, Woodford Island 2463

4 3 3 On Site 11:00 am...

Hustle, bustle and noise all belong on the endangered species list in this peaceful, rural setting. A genuine oasis of calm in an increasingly frantic society.

Prime Main Street Shop and Large Residence For Sale

241 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Maclean’s popularity is soaring and there is an opportunity now for someone wishing to acquire a rare main street commercial property, with a 2 storey, 3 bedroom...

Neat, Well Priced 3 Bedroom, 2 Garage Brick &amp; Tile Investment

Maclean 2463

Unit 3 1 2 Now Priced at...

Tidy, neat and nicely located, this freshly painted 3 bedroom unit is a real contender for anyone looking to downsize and make life simpler or a good, safe choice...

Great Investment Property

129 Fry Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 2 $265,000

Delightful home perfectly positioned within walking distance to Aldi, CBD, schools, sports grounds & Grafton District Services Club. Classic features include...

Rare 3/4 Acre Block in Town

20 The Glen, Maclean 2463

Residential Land There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone ... $128,000

There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone at such an attractive price. Located in an area of high quality, modern housing and has the ability...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!