9 things to do this weekend

Jayden Hebbard and Daniel Tuite from the Stained Daisies.

Yamba Country

Music Club

WHEN:

Sunday March 26, noon-5pm

WHERE:

Yamba Bowling Club

DETAILS:

Yamba Country Music March muster will feature an excellent guest artist, Diane Coombes. Visitors welcome, $5 entry, afternoon tea provided.

Earth Hour

WHEN:

Saturday, March 25, from 5pm.

WHERE:

Market Square, Grafton

DETAILS:

Free mandala magic and belly dancing workshops begin at 5pm and our live youth performances featuring Anaya Reimer, Maeve Grant, Ryan Kemp, Jason Reynolds, Jordan Smith, Smokestack and the Deadfish Handshakes start at 6pm.

Food and drinks will be available and there will be plenty of picnic space if families would like to bring their own.

Shine a light on climateaction and #changeclimatechange.

Lanbruk's Gunyah

WHEN:

Sunday, 10am-3pm

WHERE:

423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Carrs Peninsula

DETAILS:

Enjoy the museum, farm animals and olive tastings for $5 a person, with kids under 12 free.

Munch on home-made sponge cake with jam and fresh cream for $7.

For more information, phone 66426640.

Folk music

WHEN:

Saturday, 1pm

WHERE:

Copmanhurst Preschool

DETAILS:

Enjoy Celtic and contemporary folk this weekend.

Bring your instruments and your voices and enjoy an afternoon of listening and playing music.

There will be song books for everyone to share.

Bring a chair, drinks and nibbles.

Nana Glen Hall Markets

WHEN:

Saturday, 8am-noon

WHERE:

Nana Glen Memorial Hall

DETAILS:

Enjoy cooking, plants, craft items, used goodies and many other treasures at the Nana Glen markets.

Morning tea, scones, bacon and egg rolls and sausage sizzles are available.

For more information, phone Gary Ellem 66543323 or Evelyn Dew 66543211.

Ghosts v Roosters

WHEN:

Saturday, 2pm

WHERE:

Frank McGuren Field

DETAILS:

The Ghosts will kick off the 2017 Group 2 season against Nambucca Heads Roosters at Frank McGuren Field this Saturday.

Under-18s get under way from 2pm, reserve grade about 3.15pm and first grade at 4.30pm.

Gallery exhibitions

WHEN:

Friday and Saturday, 10am-4pm

WHERE:

Grafton Regional Gallery

DETAILS:

This is your lastchance to catch the work of iconic rock photographer Tony Mott andother exhibitions suchas the Women of Yulgilbar and Chris Hazell:Cynosure at the regional gallery this weekend.

Admission is by donation.

The Stained Daisies

WHEN:

Friday, 8.30pm

WHERE:

Roches Family Hotel

DETAILS:

Catch local boys the Stained Daises return to the stage in Grafton for a show at Roches. Admission is free, so join the boys for some dancing and fun times.

Days for Girls

WHEN:

Friday, 9am-noon

WHERE:

Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean

DETAILS:

Cutting, sewing and packing day. All inquiries to Muriel Harris on 66464107.