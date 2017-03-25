9 things to do this weekend

Yamba Country
Music Club
WHEN:Sunday March 26, noon-5pm
WHERE:Yamba Bowling Club
DETAILS:Yamba Country Music March muster will feature an excellent guest artist, Diane Coombes. Visitors welcome, $5 entry, afternoon tea provided.
Earth Hour
WHEN:Saturday, March 25, from 5pm.
WHERE:Market Square, Grafton
DETAILS:Free mandala magic and belly dancing workshops begin at 5pm and our live youth performances featuring Anaya Reimer, Maeve Grant, Ryan Kemp, Jason Reynolds, Jordan Smith, Smokestack and the Deadfish Handshakes start at 6pm.
Food and drinks will be available and there will be plenty of picnic space if families would like to bring their own.
Shine a light on climateaction and #changeclimatechange.
Lanbruk's Gunyah
WHEN:Sunday, 10am-3pm
WHERE:423 Carrs Peninsula Rd, Carrs Peninsula
DETAILS:Enjoy the museum, farm animals and olive tastings for $5 a person, with kids under 12 free.
Munch on home-made sponge cake with jam and fresh cream for $7.
For more information, phone 66426640.
Folk music
WHEN:Saturday, 1pm
WHERE:Copmanhurst Preschool
DETAILS:Enjoy Celtic and contemporary folk this weekend.
Bring your instruments and your voices and enjoy an afternoon of listening and playing music.
There will be song books for everyone to share.
Bring a chair, drinks and nibbles.
Nana Glen Hall Markets
WHEN:Saturday, 8am-noon
WHERE:Nana Glen Memorial Hall
DETAILS:Enjoy cooking, plants, craft items, used goodies and many other treasures at the Nana Glen markets.
Morning tea, scones, bacon and egg rolls and sausage sizzles are available.
For more information, phone Gary Ellem 66543323 or Evelyn Dew 66543211.
Ghosts v Roosters
WHEN:Saturday, 2pm
WHERE:Frank McGuren Field
DETAILS:The Ghosts will kick off the 2017 Group 2 season against Nambucca Heads Roosters at Frank McGuren Field this Saturday.
Under-18s get under way from 2pm, reserve grade about 3.15pm and first grade at 4.30pm.
Gallery exhibitions
WHEN:Friday and Saturday, 10am-4pm
WHERE:Grafton Regional Gallery
DETAILS:This is your lastchance to catch the work of iconic rock photographer Tony Mott andother exhibitions suchas the Women of Yulgilbar and Chris Hazell:Cynosure at the regional gallery this weekend.
Admission is by donation.
The Stained Daisies
WHEN:Friday, 8.30pm
WHERE:Roches Family Hotel
DETAILS:Catch local boys the Stained Daises return to the stage in Grafton for a show at Roches. Admission is free, so join the boys for some dancing and fun times.
Days for Girls
WHEN:Friday, 9am-noon
WHERE:Anglican Church, Wharf St, Maclean
DETAILS:Cutting, sewing and packing day. All inquiries to Muriel Harris on 66464107.