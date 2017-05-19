21°
9 things to do this weekend

Jarrard Potter | 19th May 2017 10:36 AM

NSW Fire and Rescue Open Day

WHEN: Saturday, May 20

WHERE: Grafton, South Grafton, Maclean and Yamba fire stations

DETAILS: Firefighters are encouraging people to visit their local fire station for the Fire & Rescue NSW annual Open Day this Saturday.

Most fire stations across NSW will be open from 10am to 2pm (Maclean 8.30am to 12.30pm) and families are encouraged to come along and meet their local firefighters and learn more about fire prevention.

>> RELATED STORY: Meet the firies in our community

Australia's Kane Douglas takes the field in Australia v Wales match in the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool A fixture at Twickenham Stadium, London. Stuart Walmsley

Yamba Rugby Field renaming

WHEN: Saturday, May 20

WHERE: Yamba Rugby Field

DETAILS: Yamba's own Wallaby Kane Douglas will be honoured when the Yamba Rugby Club Field No 2 will officially be renamed the Kane Douglas Rugby Field. The official ceremony will start from 1pm, before the Yamba Buccaneers play at 2pm. Douglas will be available to sign autographs and provide photo opportunities with kids and fans alike.

>> RELATED STORY: Douglas returns home for field renaming

Youth Group Fundraiser

WHEN: Saturday, May 20, 9am-12.30pm

WHERE: Lower Clarence Baptist Church, 13 Skullin St, Townsend.

DETAILS: Lower Clarence Baptist Church will be hosting a youth group fundraising event to help raise money for local youth work, including a youth camp to be held later in the year.

The event will include a car wash, car boot sale, sausage sizzle and cake sale.

Baryulgil Public School Centenary Games Day

WHEN: Saturday, May 20 from 9.30am

WHERE: Menzies Place, 780 Rushforth Rd, South Grafton

DETAILS: Join in the fun and festivities to celebrate 100 years of Baryulgil Public School. Ball games, golf, three-legged race events and more are part of the program. Cost is $15 per head, with morning tea and a sausage sizzle lunch provided. BYO cold drinks. Any photos or stories of your school days to go in a memorabilia book is appreciated. For more details contact 6643 4491.

Grafton Poultry Club Annual Show

WHEN: Sunday, 9am to 1pm

WHERE: Grafton Showground Poultry Shed

DETAILS: The Grafton Poultry Club will be hosting their annual show, involving awards, sales and a special lunch. All are welcome to come and see more than 500 pure-bred poultry of many breeds from all over northern NSW.

Men's Masters Over 50s Hockey Championships

WHEN: Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21

WHERE: Grafton Hockey Fields, Oliver St

DETAILS: May is a chance to see some 'masters' at work.

With over 25 teams competing over three days, if you like hockey, this is the place to be. Make your way to Grafton Hockey Fields for a display of sporting finesse that only comes with age.

GATE KEEPERS: Grafton captains Ken Davison (Grafton 3) and Peter Gibbons (Grafton 2) will be doing all they can to defend home turf against the invading associations for this weekend's Hockey NSW Men's Masters Over-50s State Championships. Matthew Elkerton

2017 Northern Zone Photographic Convention

WHEN: Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21

WHERE: Grafton Community Centre, Duke St Grafton

DETAILS: Grafton Camera Club is proud to be hosting the Northern Zone Photographic Convention. This event is open to camera clubs in the northern NSW region as well as the general public. This event will showcase seven fantastic speakers covering a variety of subjects. There are also two optional workshops being offered so there is definitely something for everyone.

>> RELATED STORY: Renowned wildlife photographer headlines photo weekend

For more information, please contact Michelle, 0427 217 698 or Terry, 0418 601 439.

Renowned nature photographer Steve Parish is the special guest at the Northern Zone Camera Club convention to be held in Grafton

Days for Girls

WHEN: Friday, May 26

WHERE: Anglican Church, Wharf St,Maclean

DETAILS: A special cutting and sewing day, however no packing. Please bring scissors, butting boards and machines if possible. All inquiries to Muriel Harris on 66464107.

OPINION: Home trip south is a real grind

OPINION: Home trip south is a real grind

CHANCES are if you work in Grafton and live on the south side of the bridge, the afternoon drive home is turning into quite the grind.

Fahey touches down in America to ignite NFL dream

Darby Fahey is off to the US to play junior college football.

Grafton league star ready to tackle a new game in the United States.

Motorists 'pull a swifty' to beat traffic congestion

Traffic queues around the Villiers St roundabout after 3pm in Grafton.

Grafton gridlock chaos: Is there a quick fix solution?

Dads: You're working too much and it's hurting the kids

Fathers are spending less and less time with their children...

BACKWARD GLANCES: News from 50 years ago

SEE what was making the news half a century ago with today's Backward Glances

Council approves worker huts, residents outraged

Residents and councillors gather at the end of Challinor St Grafton last week for the councillor's inspection of the site.

Approval of workers huts DA leaves residents with sour taste

Ken Davison was competing for Grafton in the 63 age division for Grafton at the Masters Hockey tournament at Grafton on Saturday. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

There's no shortage of activities happening in the Clarence Valley

Students to pound pavement for Walk Safely to School Day

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Clarence Valley Anglican students Taya Graham, Shaniqua Mupudzi and Duad Ahmad practice their road crossing strategy with Year 2 teacher Michelle Vidler, in preparation for National Walk Safely to School Day.

Friday is National Walk Safely to School Day

A good day to plan a white wedding

TULLE TIME: Grafton Wedding Expo organiser and wedding decorator Carol Davies and Leah Stevenson of Lasting Impressions Bridal and Formal Wear work their way through a mountain of tulle before this Sunday's Grafton Wedding Expo.

Sunday expo to show off best in bridal

Karl Stefanovic slammed for 'flaunting' new girlfriend

MELBOURNE comedian and radio host Meshel Laurie has slammed Karl Stefanovic for flaunting his new relationship with model and shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough

Chris Cornell’s bleak final Facebook post

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

MasterChef’s oldest contestant out after prawn dish disaster

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Wednesday May 3* MasterChef's 2017 Queensland contestants Nicole Stevenson, Ben Ungermann and Benita Orwell. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two Ipswich contestants go head to head

Baywatch stars address dating rumours

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario at the 'Baywatch' photo call at Bondi Beach.

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario address reports about love lives.

Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A woman sold fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

The ticket scammer ended up in court.

Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The Mulherons intend to meet the elusive fisherman.

Grunge legend Chris Cornell dead at 52

His death was "sudden and unexpected"

