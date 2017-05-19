9 things to do this weekend

NSW Fire and Rescue Open Day

WHEN: Saturday, May 20

WHERE: Grafton, South Grafton, Maclean and Yamba fire stations

DETAILS: Firefighters are encouraging people to visit their local fire station for the Fire & Rescue NSW annual Open Day this Saturday.

Most fire stations across NSW will be open from 10am to 2pm (Maclean 8.30am to 12.30pm) and families are encouraged to come along and meet their local firefighters and learn more about fire prevention.

Yamba Rugby Field renaming

WHEN: Saturday, May 20

WHERE: Yamba Rugby Field

DETAILS: Yamba's own Wallaby Kane Douglas will be honoured when the Yamba Rugby Club Field No 2 will officially be renamed the Kane Douglas Rugby Field. The official ceremony will start from 1pm, before the Yamba Buccaneers play at 2pm. Douglas will be available to sign autographs and provide photo opportunities with kids and fans alike.

Youth Group Fundraiser

WHEN: Saturday, May 20, 9am-12.30pm

WHERE: Lower Clarence Baptist Church, 13 Skullin St, Townsend.

DETAILS: Lower Clarence Baptist Church will be hosting a youth group fundraising event to help raise money for local youth work, including a youth camp to be held later in the year.

The event will include a car wash, car boot sale, sausage sizzle and cake sale.

Baryulgil Public School Centenary Games Day

WHEN: Saturday, May 20 from 9.30am

WHERE: Menzies Place, 780 Rushforth Rd, South Grafton

DETAILS: Join in the fun and festivities to celebrate 100 years of Baryulgil Public School. Ball games, golf, three-legged race events and more are part of the program. Cost is $15 per head, with morning tea and a sausage sizzle lunch provided. BYO cold drinks. Any photos or stories of your school days to go in a memorabilia book is appreciated. For more details contact 6643 4491.

Grafton Poultry Club Annual Show

WHEN: Sunday, 9am to 1pm

WHERE: Grafton Showground Poultry Shed

DETAILS: The Grafton Poultry Club will be hosting their annual show, involving awards, sales and a special lunch. All are welcome to come and see more than 500 pure-bred poultry of many breeds from all over northern NSW.

Men's Masters Over 50s Hockey Championships

WHEN: Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21

WHERE: Grafton Hockey Fields, Oliver St

DETAILS: May is a chance to see some 'masters' at work.

With over 25 teams competing over three days, if you like hockey, this is the place to be. Make your way to Grafton Hockey Fields for a display of sporting finesse that only comes with age.

2017 Northern Zone Photographic Convention

WHEN: Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21

WHERE: Grafton Community Centre, Duke St Grafton

DETAILS: Grafton Camera Club is proud to be hosting the Northern Zone Photographic Convention. This event is open to camera clubs in the northern NSW region as well as the general public. This event will showcase seven fantastic speakers covering a variety of subjects. There are also two optional workshops being offered so there is definitely something for everyone.

For more information, please contact Michelle, 0427 217 698 or Terry, 0418 601 439.

Days for Girls

WHEN: Friday, May 26

WHERE: Anglican Church, Wharf St,Maclean

DETAILS: A special cutting and sewing day, however no packing. Please bring scissors, butting boards and machines if possible. All inquiries to Muriel Harris on 66464107.