9 things to do this weekend

PARTY: Patricia Taber, Lorna Reeves and Robert Reeves get ready for the 125th birthday of the Lawrence Hall.

125th birthday bash

WHEN:

Saturday, 11am

WHERE:

Lawrence Hall

DETAILS:

Celebrate the Lawrence Hall's 125th birthday this weekend with a big celebration at the hall.

There will be numerous historical displays, activities and prizes on offer. There will be something for everyone including vintage cars on display, face painting, steamboats, a jumping castle for the kids and much more.

Entry is $5, which includes a light lunch and an entry into the lucky door prize.

Folk Session

WHEN:

Saturday, 1pm

WHERE:

Good Intent Hotel, South Grafton

DETAILS:

Enjoy an afternoon of folk music this weekend. Bring your own nibbles and make a few friends while listening to people play music. Or maybe, get up and have a go yourself. There will be song books available but bring your own instruments along.

Carrs Peninsula Kayak Paddle

When:

Sunday, 9.30am

Where:

Carrs Peninsula Boat Ramp, Junction Hill

Details:

Paddle north between Crowther Island and the eastern bank of the Clarence River. Total distance around 12km with the Clarence Valley Bushwalking Club. Cost is $5 for non-members. Contact paddle leader Darrell 0429164 710.

Old time and new vogue dancing

WHEN:

Sunday, 1pm to 5pm

WHERE:

Iluka Bowls Club

DETAILS:

Enjoy an afternoon of dancing at the Iluka Bowls Club this weekend. Get your feet tapping with some old time and new vogue dancing. Cost is $5, which includes afternoon tea.

Market Madness

WHEN:

Saturday and Sunday from 9am

WHERE:

The Art Club Centre, 365 Dobie St, Grafton

DETAILS:

Don't miss the Grafton Art Club's annual two-day Market Madness. There will be art demonstrations, local produce, handicraft, antiques, frames, collectables, clothing, furniture, a quilt display and much, much more. Don't miss the mini art auction at 10am Saturday. Refreshments will be available including freshly made sandwiches, salads, cakes, slices, tea, coffee, juice and soft drink.

Bears of Hope

WHEN:

Saturday, 2pm

WHERE:

Jacaranda Park, Grafton

DETAILS:

There will be an afternoon support session for people who have suffered pregnancy and infant loss to get together and to support each other. There will be art and food for sale and people can make donations to Bears of Hope.

Halfway Creek Market

WHEN:

Sunday, 8.30am to 12.30pm

WHERE:

Corner of Pacific Hwy and Kungala Rd, opposite the rose nursery

DETAILS:

Great place to stop during that Sunday drive for yummy food at budget prices, stalls and car-booters, hair cuts, Jack's local produce, honey, raffle, home-made jams and chutneys, plants, clothes, jewellery, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac. Meet the local Rural Fire Brigade and get free fire advice.

New stallholders and car-booters welcome. $5 indoors or outdoors. For details, contact Liz 6649 4432 or Lois 0427 492 060.

Winter warm up markets

WHEN:

Saturday, 8am to 1pm

WHERE:

Corner of Oliver and Prince Sts, Grafton

DETAILS:

There will be a wide variety of stalls including a secondhand book stall and activities for kids as well as lovely Devonshire tea served by the PWA ladies from our tea rooms at the side of the church and there will also be a barbecue running with a variety of tempting foods.

Legally Blonde

WHEN:

Friday,

Saturday

Sunday

DETAILS:

Enjoy Maclean High's production of Legally Blonde this weekend.

Enjoy the story of Elle Woods, who tackles a whole host of issues when she goes to law school.

The cast of 50 students led by Saskia Ramsey will make for a brilliant show.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children or concession.