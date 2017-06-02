9 things to do this weekend

125th birthday bash
WHEN:Saturday, 11am
WHERE:Lawrence Hall
DETAILS:Celebrate the Lawrence Hall's 125th birthday this weekend with a big celebration at the hall.
There will be numerous historical displays, activities and prizes on offer. There will be something for everyone including vintage cars on display, face painting, steamboats, a jumping castle for the kids and much more.
Entry is $5, which includes a light lunch and an entry into the lucky door prize.
Folk Session
WHEN:Saturday, 1pm
WHERE:Good Intent Hotel, South Grafton
DETAILS:Enjoy an afternoon of folk music this weekend. Bring your own nibbles and make a few friends while listening to people play music. Or maybe, get up and have a go yourself. There will be song books available but bring your own instruments along.
Carrs Peninsula Kayak Paddle
When:Sunday, 9.30am
Where:Carrs Peninsula Boat Ramp, Junction Hill
Details:Paddle north between Crowther Island and the eastern bank of the Clarence River. Total distance around 12km with the Clarence Valley Bushwalking Club. Cost is $5 for non-members. Contact paddle leader Darrell 0429164 710.
Old time and new vogue dancing
WHEN:Sunday, 1pm to 5pm
WHERE:Iluka Bowls Club
DETAILS:Enjoy an afternoon of dancing at the Iluka Bowls Club this weekend. Get your feet tapping with some old time and new vogue dancing. Cost is $5, which includes afternoon tea.
Market Madness
WHEN:Saturday and Sunday from 9am
WHERE:The Art Club Centre, 365 Dobie St, Grafton
DETAILS:Don't miss the Grafton Art Club's annual two-day Market Madness. There will be art demonstrations, local produce, handicraft, antiques, frames, collectables, clothing, furniture, a quilt display and much, much more. Don't miss the mini art auction at 10am Saturday. Refreshments will be available including freshly made sandwiches, salads, cakes, slices, tea, coffee, juice and soft drink.
Bears of Hope
WHEN:Saturday, 2pm
WHERE:Jacaranda Park, Grafton
DETAILS:There will be an afternoon support session for people who have suffered pregnancy and infant loss to get together and to support each other. There will be art and food for sale and people can make donations to Bears of Hope.
Halfway Creek Market
WHEN:Sunday, 8.30am to 12.30pm
WHERE:Corner of Pacific Hwy and Kungala Rd, opposite the rose nursery
DETAILS:Great place to stop during that Sunday drive for yummy food at budget prices, stalls and car-booters, hair cuts, Jack's local produce, honey, raffle, home-made jams and chutneys, plants, clothes, jewellery, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac. Meet the local Rural Fire Brigade and get free fire advice.
New stallholders and car-booters welcome. $5 indoors or outdoors. For details, contact Liz 6649 4432 or Lois 0427 492 060.
Winter warm up markets
WHEN:Saturday, 8am to 1pm
WHERE:Corner of Oliver and Prince Sts, Grafton
DETAILS:There will be a wide variety of stalls including a secondhand book stall and activities for kids as well as lovely Devonshire tea served by the PWA ladies from our tea rooms at the side of the church and there will also be a barbecue running with a variety of tempting foods.
Legally Blonde
WHEN:Friday,
SaturdaySunday
DETAILS:Enjoy Maclean High's production of Legally Blonde this weekend.
Enjoy the story of Elle Woods, who tackles a whole host of issues when she goes to law school.
The cast of 50 students led by Saskia Ramsey will make for a brilliant show.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children or concession.