WHERE TO GO: 9 things to do this weekend

Twilight rodeo

WHEN: Saturday, 12pm.

WHERE: Maclean Showground.

DETAILS: Get down to the Maclean Showground for an action-packed evening at the Lawrence Twilight Rodeo. There will be a full range of rodeo events including ladies and junior events. There is also entertainment for the kids with a mechanical bull and jumping castle. Family passes are available from $55, with the main event starting at 6pm.

Beach volleyball day

WHEN: Saturday, 9am-2pm.

WHERE: Minnie Water main beach.

DETIALS: The Minnie Water Wooli SLSC are holding their annual Beach Volleyball Day. It will be a wonderful family fun day with sun, sand and surf with registration for teams opening from 8am. There will also be raffle tickets available on the day with $1500 worth of prizes to be drawn.

Speedway fireworks

WHEN: Saturday, 6pm.

WHERE: Grafton Speedway (Grafton Showground).

DETAILS: There is something for everyone at the Grafton Speedway on Saturday night with eight categories of high octane racing and New Year fireworks. The first race is at 6pm, tickets are available from $25 with kids under 12 free.

HSC works on show

WHEN: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm.

WHERE: Grafton Regional Gallery.

DETAILS: The Gallery is currently exhibiting the works of a selection of Clarence Valley HSC students in the Loft. These works are the cumulation of two years of intensive study based on their own findings and connections to their chosen topics. These works are on display until January 27, with admission by donation.

Twilight markets

WHEN: New Year's Day, 4pm to 8pm.

WHERE: Coldstream St, Yamba.

DETAILS: The annual twilight markets will feature lots of stalls including Rotary's Chocolate Wheel, jewellery, clothing, arts, crafts, hot and cold food, fresh produce, gourmet products and more.

It's a great holiday atmosphere and the best way to spend the evening on New Year's Day.

Super Sunday session

WHEN: New Year's Eve, from 12pm.

WHERE: Harwood Hotel.

DETAILS: Enjoy a Sunday session at the "Hilton" this weekend with Ben Jansz and Trouble in Paradise and the chef showing off his skills with two scrumptious feeds of Northern Territory Barramundi and Tasmanian porterhouse carpet bag steak.

Family fun day

WHEN: New Year's Day.

WHERE: Brooms Head beach.

DETAILS: Jump for joy into 2018 with the Brooms Head Family Fun Day.

With a multitude of races including sprints, distance, family relay, beach boat races, sandbag races, water carrying tug of war and the only place where you can compete in tossing a broom in Brooms Head.

Party on the Green

WHEN: New Year's Eve.

WHERE: Yamba Golf and Country Club.

DETAILS: Ring in the New Year on the green with live music from crowd favourites The Stunned Mullets and a free jumping castle for the kids. Enjoy a free sausage sizzle or take advantage of or book a table in SeaFire or The Deck and take advantage of their new delicious summer menu before settling in to watch the town fireworks from the deck or the greens.

NYE wind down

WHEN: Monday, 3pm-6pm.

WHERE: Yamba Shores Tavern.

DETAILS: There's no better way to wind down on New Year's Day than overlooking the mighty Clarence River while listening to soulful rhythms from the decks of DJ Helmy.

New Year's Eve at the Pacific Hotel, Yamba (New Year Eve, 6pm-midnight).

There's no better way to bring in the New Year than at the Pacific. The Sex Wax DJs will be on stage from 6pm, Marshall from 10pm and the Pacific's annual fireworks at midnight. Tickets are $35, and available from the hotel.