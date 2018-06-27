9 ways to keep warm over winter

BABY IT'S COLD OUTSIDE: Stay warm and don;t whine about the temperature by being proactive to keep cosy.

BABY IT'S COLD OUTSIDE: Stay warm and don;t whine about the temperature by being proactive to keep cosy.

WINTER is here and it's getting colder and colder.

You don't have to be Jon Snow to know this is true.

So cold in fact that even the tradies have noticed and several have been spotted wearing beanies with their trademark shorts.

Before you relent and join the whining masses bleating about the chilly temperatures, here's nine cool ways to keep cosy during the winter.

1. Soup - make a batch of soup and warm up yourself, your kitchen and freeze the extra portions so you'll have a yummy lunch for the next week

2. Layer up - pull on thermals, a cardie or jumper and of course, some fluffy socks to keep yourself toasty. Added bonus - you get to slide on those wooden floors.

3. Exercise - Going outdoors when it's cold might sound counter-intuitive, but get your blood racing and your heart pumping and your be warm in no time. So walk the dog, cycle, skip, play with the kids. Plus all that oxygen in your lungs and blood will make you feel fantastic.

4. Hot water bottles - three is the best number ... one each for your feet, back and tummy. Bliss.

5. Tea - make a Thermos of tea - liquorice or ginger are good in the evening before bed - and you won't have to keep switching on the kettle all day.

6. Beanie and gloves - just add a woolly hat and gloves to your ensemble and your extremities will heat up faster, keeping you warmer for longer.

7. Blankets - add a blanket to your bed or favourite couch and stay cosy while you read or binge watch TV.

8. Puppy love - hug a dog or cat and if they are flea-free and appropriately trained, allow them to sleep on your bed. Instant cosy.

9. Snooze prep -before retiring for the night, put a hot water bottle in the bed, have a hottish shower and don pre-warmed PJs. Sleep tight.