9-week-old baby found unsecured in speeding car at Cowper

Traffic and Highway Patrol found a nine week old baby in an unrestrained capsule in the back seat of a car allegedly doing 145km/h in a 100km/h zone at Cowper on the Pacific Highway.

POLICE made a shocking discovery when they stopped a car allegedly travelling at more than 40km/h above the speed limit on the Pacific Highway at Cowper when they found that not only were two passengers not wearing seatbelts, a 9-week-old baby was also in an unsecured capsule.

About 4.40pm Saturday December 29 2018 Police attached to the Traffic Support Group were conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Pacific Highway at Cowper.

Police detected a black Mercedes at 145km/h in the signposted 100km/h area and stopped the vehicle a short time later to speak with the driver.

It was then that police noticed two passengers in the rear were not wearing seatbelts and a baby capsule was fitted. When police looked closer they found a 9-week-old baby which was also not secured in the seat in any way.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Goodna in Queensland was issued with 3 infringements:

Exceed speed >30km/h - $903 / 5 demerits

Drive with 2 unrestrained passengers passengers - $673 / 6 demerits

Drive with child under 6 months not restrained as prescribed - $337 / 3 demerits.

Due to double demerits the driver lost a total of 28 points in 1 go.

The rear seat passengers, a 28-year old woman, the baby's mother, and a 31-year-old woman were issued with passenger not wear seatbelt fastened infringements.

Police ensured all passengers were properly restrained, including the baby, before they left the scene.