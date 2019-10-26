Menu
KING AND QUEEN: Best dressed winners Tennyson and Trinity at the Bendigo Bank Children's Party at Market Square on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan
90+ PHOTOS: Kids party on after the Jacaranda Parade of Youth

Mitchell Keenan
26th Oct 2019 3:17 PM
ON THE opening weekend of the 2019 Jacaranda Festival it was the kids' time to shine as the Bendigo Bank Parade for Youth and Banner Competition rolled down Prince Street and culminated in a Children's Party of epic proportions.

With Clarence Valley Schools pouring their hearts into making beautiful, colourful creations, we were on hand to capture the magical march down the main street.

School uniforms were then exchanged for creative costumes of wonder, did we capture you in action at the banner parade or costume contest this morning? Take a look and see!

 

