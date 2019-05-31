Menu
Subscribe
90yo man dies after losing control of car

by Amanda Robbemond
31st May 2019 7:12 PM
A 90-year-old man has died overnight after he crashed his car on the Gold Coast yesterday.

Now police are appealing for information from the public.

It is understood the male driver was trying to exit a secure garage on Lather Street in Southport at 9am, when he lost control of the car.

He accelerated through the closed garage door and across the street before clipping a parked car on the other side of the road.

He then crashed into an electricity pole.

He sustained lacerations to his head and knee and was suffering from chest pains when he was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital. He was in a serious but stable condition.

Tragically, he passed away this morning.

Forensic Crash Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened, or has dash-camera vision of the crash, to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

