90 years old and not ready to hand car licence in yet

MOTOR mechanic Victor Geck remembers when there was no such thing as a telephone and children as young as six were learning how to drive.

Maybe it was this early learning experience, but Mr Geck, who turns 90 tomorrow, has no plans of handing in his driver's licence just yet.

"I've had my license since I was 16 years old," he said.

Mr Geck was born at Mundubbera Hospital in 1928 and is well-known in the community for his work over the past six decades as a mechanic.

He began working at Wilson's Garage - now called Mundubbera Parts and Tools -in 1942 and retired in 2001.

Reminiscing about the "good old days", Mr Geck said he'd seen a lot of changes.

"We used to have an old picture theatre here in Mundubbera where the town hall is now, we used to climb on the awning and look straight down on the pictures, they were silent pictures but we were only five years old," he said.

"Imagine nowadays a five-year-old racing around town? But we used to do it."

Mr Geck fondly remembers spending time fishing along the Burnett River and learning how to drive a car at just six years old.

"There was no phones back then so a lot of people spent time by the river fishing or swimming," he said.

"My father worked for council on a steam roller and he went out west in the Great Depression when there was no work around.

"Once he had a bit of money he bought a cream run out to Mundowran and that's where I learnt to drive, we would drive the truck back into town after the last pick-up, we were only six."

Mr Geck married wife Delphine Agnes on June 9, 1951.

They had four boys, Kelvin (Mackay), Davin (Ipswich), Linsey (Maryborough) and Philip (Seventeen Seventy).

He says he's pretty happy with his lot in life and has no regrets.

"I've had lots of fun, we used to pinch watermelons across the river and sneak across the bridge while the policeman drove across," he said.

He also fondly remembers the dances.

"You used to hop in the back of the truck and attend the dances," he said.

"Everyone piled in on the cream truck and we went to Eidsvold, Burnestown, Gooroolba and through to Gayndah and Derri Derra."