Byron Shire Council has warned residents not to chop down trees without checking.
Gardening

$9000 fine handed out for chopping down trees

18th Feb 2021 12:00 AM

A Suffolk Park resident has copped a $9000 fine for chopping down three native trees.

Byron Shire Council are also investigating the removal of camphor laurel trees at Bangalow.

While camphors are not native, they are considered important habitat for koalas, other native birds and animals.

Council reminded residents to check with council before cutting down trees.

“Our community and council places a high value on trees, not only for their value to wildlife, but for their aesthetic qualities as well,” Shannon Burt, Director Sustainable Environment and Economy, said.

“For these reasons there are regulations surrounding the removal of trees and there is no tolerance in the community for people not abiding by the rules.”

People who want to remove trees on private property are asked to get in touch with council to see if they are permitted to remove a tree and to ensure they have the correct approvals in place.

“The message is simple – call before you chop,” Ms Burt said.

Information about tree removal in the Byron Shire is available on council’s website at https://www.byron.nsw.gov.au/Services/Building-development/Do-I-need-approval/Vegetation-and-tree-removal

