Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Director of Care Services for Whiddon Kyogle, Kathy Gibson, with Page MP Kevin Hogan.
Director of Care Services for Whiddon Kyogle, Kathy Gibson, with Page MP Kevin Hogan.
News

94 construction jobs created with $4.7m Kyogle project

30th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEMOLITION works have started to make way for the $4.7 million expansion of a Kyogle aged care facility.

An existing wing will be knocked down to make way for a new building and, once complete, the project will create 24 new places for elderly residents.

Director of care services for Whiddon Kyogle, Kathy Gibson, said she was "delighted" to see work officially start on the expansion project.

"It will provide more jobs, including new positions at our aged care home in nursing care, hospitality and hotel services, along with 94 construction jobs during the building phase and an annual $1 million contribution to the region following its completion," she said.

"The project that we see begin today will include the construction of a new wing, 24 new aged care places, new courtyards to promote outdoor living and easy access to gardens, a new servery to service two dining rooms and a new laundry to service a larger aged care home with additional residents."

Page MP Kevin Hogan was on hand to help kick off the work.

"The government has committed $4.7 million to the project that will see 24 new places for elderly residents," he said.

"This is great news for Kyogle, as it means more jobs will be made available in the local area.

"It will also mean local aged residents who don't want to move out of the area, will have more opportunity to stay near family and friends."

aged care editors picks kevin hogan kyogle northern rivers development whiddon group
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    A rare opportunity for Art in the Paddock in historic castle

    premium_icon A rare opportunity for Art in the Paddock in historic castle

    News Get ready for a day of food, art and amazing sights in rare treat at Yugilbar

    OUR SAY: Giving thanks for the little things business does

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Giving thanks for the little things business does

    Opinion Appreciating the little things people do in service

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Make way for new girders

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Make way for new girders

    News Motorists can expect some disruption to their journey

    FLYOVER: Check out progress on highway's biggest land bridge

    FLYOVER: Check out progress on highway's biggest land bridge

    News 873 metre bridge to be ready next year

    • 30th Apr 2019 3:27 PM