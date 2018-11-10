95-year-old donates $22,000 to hospital cause

Wayne and Diana Jefferies, Michael Anstee, Rebekka Battista from Our Kids and Marie Preston, who donated $22,000.

Wayne and Diana Jefferies, Michael Anstee, Rebekka Battista from Our Kids and Marie Preston, who donated $22,000. Caitlan Charles

FOR years, Grafton Motor Group has been trying to raise money for a transporter cot for Grafton Base Hospital, but it's been a slow process.

That is, until 95-year-old Marie Preston discovered the cause and decided to donate a whopping $22,000 to bring them up to their goal of $30,000.

Grafton Motor Group owner Michael Anstee said his grandson was the reason he wanted to help the hospital.

"He's been down to visit a few times and we've had to call on the hospital," he said.

"The care that he received was sensational."

Mr Anstee said they identified they had a need for more equipment, so they wanted to do something.

But he was over the moon to find out they would receive such a large donation.

"It was moving slowly, we put in a bit to start with a couple of our associate business," he said.

"It's been slow going, but then Marie heard about it through the newspaper and she contacted me and here we are, it's enormous."

The donation was handed to Our Kids, the fundraising body for the Northern Rivers base hospitals.

Rebekka Battista from Our Kids said the transport cot will help kids get home faster.

"(Marie) has generously donated the rest of the funds so we can buy this cot," she said.

"This means more babies can stay in Grafton and we can bring them back home as soon as possible.'