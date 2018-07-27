Broncos respond to Bennett swipe

A DAY after demanding a response from Brisbane's board, Wayne Bennett says he is comfortable with their decision to delay making a call on his future until October.

Broncos coach Bennett said after their 12-10 NRL win over Cronulla at Suncorp Stadium that he had met with Brisbane chairman Karl Morris and agreed with his suggestion that no announcements be made until season's end.

Bennett cut a defiant figure barely 24 hours earlier, challenging Morris and Broncos CEO Paul White to let him know of their future plans after reports linked South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold to Brisbane.

After enduring speculation all year, Bennett, 68, sounded relieved that he had at least received a deadline during a quick chat with Morris.

His fate will be determined at October's Brisbane board meeting.

"I have been talking to the chairman and we have decided we are not going to make any decisions about coaching at the Broncos until the end of the football season, and I agree with that position," Bennett said.

"So from our point of view that is where it sits.

"So if you want to ask any questions you are just going to get 'no comment' because we have no comment until the board meets in October and it's addressed then."

While Seibold has been touted as the next Broncos coach, Bennett has tried to push his assistant Jason Demetriou as his successor if the board ends his long history at the club.

Seven-time premiership winning coach Bennett is in his 25th season at the Broncos helm.

He has not ruled out coaching into his 70s at a rival club if moved on by Brisbane.

Brisbane have done their best to push Bennett's cause after a seventh win in nine games.

Glenn is expected to undergo surgery and be sidelined for up to two months. Inspirational Brisbane forward Tevita Pangai also defied first half hamstring and ankle complaints.

"It was certainly the gutsiest win of the year," Bennett said.

"There was a lot of courage out there from a lot of players and we had to be brave.

"They really challenged us."

At one stage Brisbane repelled three straight sets from Cronulla late in the game as they held on to snap the Sharks' three-game winning run.

Brisbane moved to sixth on the NRL ladder.

"Our defence has been coming together for the last five or six weeks. I have noticed a big improvement in it," Bennett said.

"It came together a bit more (against Cronulla) and it is the right time of the year to start defending like that."