Buccarumbi animal cruelty case reaches conclusion

TALE OF NEGLECT: One of the horses seized from Rosalie Smith's property in April 2016. RSPCA NSW

A CLARENCE Valley woman found guilty of the serious neglect of horses at a Buccarumbi property has been given 28 days to find new homes for any horses still in her care.

Rosalie Smith was sentenced in Grafton Local Court yesterday in relation to charges of aggravated cruelty upon an animal, failure to provide proper and sufficient food and nutrition, and two counts of failure to provide veterinary treatment.

RSPCA staff first attended her property on November 4, 2015, where they issued a notice directing Smith to seek veterinary treatment for emaciated and sick horses, which she did on November 30.

After the vet prescribed supplementary food and recommended euthanasia for a couple of horses, RSPCA inspectors returned the following month to find 23 horses in a poor condition. One was immediately surrendered and euthanised.

In April last year a third examination was conducted by two vets and RSPCA inspectors. Nine horses were seized and one, named Belle, was euthanised.

BEFORE: One of the horses seized from Rosalie Smith's property in April 2016. RSPCA NSW

Smith argued during the trial that she did seek treatment for the horses' health problems, and fed and wormed them not long before they were seized, but Magistrate Denes said she accepted the evidence of RSCPA inspectors and vets.

She was found guilty by the magistrate on August 23.

Yesterday, an RSPCA prosecutor made it clear they were seeking about $115,000 in compensation for the care of the seized horses, as well as more than $18,000 in professional costs. They also sought to have Smith banned from owning horses for 10 years.

Magistrate Robyn Denes considered this, and in delivering her verdict re-iterated the seriousness of the matter, noting the aggravated cruelty charge carried a maximum sentence of two years jail.

She also linked the similarities between the vulnerabilities of children and animals.

"I kept thinking as I went through the evidence, ' what if that was a child?'," she said. "Her love for animals is obvious, but this is about the responsibility of being a horse owner and carer."

Magistrate Denes determined a jail sentence was appropriate, and for the aggravated cruelty charge Smith was sentenced to 18 months, wholly suspended.

She is not to have any care or control of horses for the next five years, and has also been ordered to pay $50,000 compensation to the RSPCA, as well as professional costs of $18,000.