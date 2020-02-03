Inquiry begins into furry friends

Inquiry into koalas and thier habitat comes visits the regiona this week.

THE Legislative Council Inquiry into Koalas and their Habitat in NSW, conducted by Portfolio Committee No 7 - Planning and Environment, will hold two hearings this week.

The first will be at Port Macquarie today and the second tomorrow at Coffs Harbour.

Earlier hearings were held in Sydney, Ballina and Gunnedah.

Inquiry terms of reference include the status of populations and key threats, identification of key areas of koala habitat that should be protected, and the likely impacts of climate change on the species and its distribution.

They also include the adequacy of current protection measures and the impact of government changes to forestry, land management and biodiversity laws and regulations.

The inquiry received 326 submissions from individuals, councils, businesses and peak conservation groups such as the Nature Conservation Council and the North Coast Environment Council and local groups such as the Clarence Environment Centre and the Clarence Valley Conservation Coalition.

Submissions are published on the committee's web page.

This inquiry has been very important given the rapid decline of koala populations in recent years and the concern that koalas in the NSW north are heading for extinction unless effective action is taken to protect habitat, reduce threats and stabilise koala populations.

The inquiry has become even more important following the devastating impact of bushfires on important North Coast koala populations in areas such as Braemar State Forest and around Port Macquarie. Transcripts of the hearings are also published on the Committee's web page.

At the Ballina hearing, wildlife ecologist David Milledge spoke about the loss of koala habitat and decline in koala populations "from the Pilliga forests through the Tweed, Byron, Ballina shires and the state forests of northern New South Wales."

"I do not consider that government is yet serious about koala conservation," he said, and listed what he saw as the continual erosion of protections.

Mr Milledge and other witnesses made it plain to the inquiry that there was an urgent need for effective government action.

The inquiry's report is due on June 5. Hopefully it will recommend far-reaching changes the Government will act on.