‘It’ll be hard fought without the verbal stuff’’

Glenn Maxwell is confident the series will be played in the right spirit.

Glenn Maxwell is confident the series will be played in the right spirit.

AUSSIE batsman Glenn Maxwell is confident the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa will be played in the right spirit.

The two nations face off for the first time since Australian cricket was brought to its knees during the dramatic Test series in South Africa earlier this year.

The dark cloud resulting from the ball tampering controversy still hangs over Australian cricket, with the savage review into Cricket Australia's culture adding further bad headlines.

Australia has been struggling on the field as well, falling to sixth in the ODI rankings after losing 16 of their past 18 matches.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has already vowed not to use the ball tampering scandal as sledging material during the upcoming ODI series. Maxwell thinks sledging in general won't feature too much.

"I think we'll have a hard-fought series, but I'm not sure if there's going to be too much of the verbal stuff," Maxwell said.

"We've got a pretty young side and a new-look squad, and they've got something pretty similar. They've got a few experienced guys missing.

"I think both teams will be going hard for the win, but I think they'll do it in the right spirit."

Given the negative headlines surrounding Australian cricket, Maxwell said the players felt a responsibility to put on a show the fans could enjoy.

"It's a big responsibility for the guys who walk out there on Sunday," Maxwell said.

Australia have decided against naming their final XI until the toss.

Star paceman Michell Starc, who suffered hamstring tightness during the recent Test series loss to Pakistan in the UAE, remains the biggest selection quandary.

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live. Get Sport HD + Entertainment with no lock in contract and no iQ4 set up costs. SIGN UP TODAY! T&C's Apply